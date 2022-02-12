High ceilings and framed views create a distinctive experience, which continues with Wander Cabins’ guided outdoor adventures, such as a hike down the slopes.
The outdoor terrace folds up, and the roof can be detached so that the container home can be easily relocated.
Vika Living officially began selling the Vika One models in September this year. "We have several million right now between letters of intent, deposits and contracts in the US alone,
The tiny home on wheels that Tru Form Tiny designed and built for Judy and Dean Anderson is wrapped in white-painted pine and accented with ebony-stained cedar around the door.
Expansive windows flood the living area, outfitted with hickory flooring and ceiling beams, with plenty of natural light.
MuuwSpace, a prefabricated hexagonal cabin wrapped in glass, metal, and wood, measures almost 100 square feet and features a starting price of $32K.
The 900-square-foot prefabricated backyard ADU in Los Angeles, California, that Cover designed to bring a family closer together features bright white composite exterior siding and a deck made from thermally treated ash.
The two-bedroom ADU features built-ins in every room
"Radical sustainability
With little to no permitting required because of its small size, Sett Studio units can be used for an extra bedroom, a yoga studio, a hydroponics growing area or an office space, like this 96-square-foot one shown here.
The Outward Bound cabins, designed by the University of Colorado Denver's design-build program, have steel frames that lift the structures above a three-foot snowpack while supporting corrugated-steel "snow roofs."
Both rentals have significant natural light, clean-lined cabinetry, black fixtures, and terrazzo tile