A custom shelving nook was built into the brick wall where the wall oven used to sit.
A secret garden is hemmed in with a sinuous but solidly poured concrete wall.
RPA took special care to create new views that highlighted the ‘close-in’ landscape as a juxtaposition to the overwhelming and grand vista of the Bay.
Natural light hits almost every space in the home.
In the kitchen, absolute black countertops are set against a white Carrara marble kitchen island and tied together with subtle oak cabinetry and pearlescent organic tile work.
The fluted, natural stained island takes center stage in the kitchen.
A welcoming entrance.
Pops of Mediterranean blue and Parakeet green complement the natural elements in the kitchen.
A trio of Nelson Bubble pendants are hung in a cluster style over the island.
The elongated tile backsplash mirrors the brick that dons the exterior and interior walls.
Primary suite bathroom showing custom vanity, a zero entry shower and floating tub complete with wooded views.
Kitchen view showing custom two toned walnut and white cabinetry and island with waterfall end panels.
Dining room view opening up to living room and outdoor patio/pool area.
Large open living space showcasing large windows and pool view.
The expanded kitchen has a large central island, with room for prep, seating, storage, and cooking. The cabinetry is a mix of wood, Shinnoki Milk Oak, and white fronts, Fenix NTM Bianco Kos. The terrazzo counters are by Concrete Collaborative. There are two types of tiles: the Mutina Rombini fluted tile on the island and Cepac Krave Sugar Tiles on the backsplash. “It looks very mid-century modern,” says Blaine of the backsplash tile. “But in this application, it also adds that little touch of depth that I think is really important to making the house feel interesting.” The counter stools are from Hay.
