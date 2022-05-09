SubscribeSign In
The sculptural chimney breast and 60-inch void skylight accentuate the height of the room.
A bed in the studio provides a place for guests to sleep. The plywood floor is painted white.
From its locally quarried stone foundation to its zinc-coated copper roof, the cottage was inspired by its surroundings. “We talked a lot with our client about what the materiality would be,” says architect Karen Stonely, who, citing the organic style of Bar Harbor architect Robert Patterson, designed the structure with wood rather than drywall.
Now, an eight-foot sliding door brings light into the kitchen and enables fluid movement between inside and out. The wider steps can serve as seats during a party, and they make for a graceful transition to the yard.
The operable porthole-style window is an additional source of light and ventilation.
Among Adam and Tereza asked for a loft they could sleep in. The original hut had one, but it was small and unusable.
The owners purchased stock cabinetry that was then painted by a local Amish man.
A Southern California kitchen features oak timber cabinetry and quartzite countertops.
Samuel chose a 36-inch, matte white Cafe Appliance range oven to match the rest of the white-on-white design.
In a centuries-old building in Montreal, Belgian architect and designer Gaeten Havart undertook a DIY kitchen renovation that makes the most of inexpensive materials. These simple cabinets and modern cabinet pulls are from Ikea and painted with a matte black finish.
The landscape design, by Anna Boeschenstein of Grounded, followed a 2,200-square-foot extension by Formwork architects Robert and Cecilia H. Nichols. The front door is painted in Chinese Red by Sherwin-Williams.
The dining table, a custom design by Formwork, and red Non chairs by Komplot complement the addition’s cypress cladding.
Birdsall and Atticus are seated on an ipe bench designed by Anna Boeschenstein; the stucco exterior cladding was matched to Cast Iron 6202 paint by Sherwin-Williams.
An outdoor shower in the lower courtyard includes most of the materials that define the project, including Cor-Ten steel posts, horizontal ipe slats and decking, a custom seat and towel shelf set into a natural boulder, and concrete pavers. The yard includes many elements built for play, like a water feature embedded in a concrete wall that is fed by runoff rainwater collected from the breezeway roof.
The shower is encased in mirrored, one-way glass that provides privacy while preserving views out to this Amsterdam canal.
