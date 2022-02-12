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The outdoor dining area is connected to the new kitchen through a fine frame double glazed sliding door by Sieger Systems. This was one of the more expensive features of the renovation—the doors and triple-glazed windows throughout cost just over $27K in total—but was essential to achieve the connection the client was looking for. The slatted screen was another important feature. “It creates a backdrop for the dining area that makes the terrace feel more like an outdoor room that is separate from the rest of the garden,” explains architect Julia Hamson.
The outdoor dining area is connected to the new kitchen through a fine frame double glazed sliding door by Sieger Systems. This was one of the more expensive features of the renovation—the doors and triple-glazed windows throughout cost just over $27K in total—but was essential to achieve the connection the client was looking for. The slatted screen was another important feature. “It creates a backdrop for the dining area that makes the terrace feel more like an outdoor room that is separate from the rest of the garden,” explains architect Julia Hamson.
The new kitchen features green kit kat tiles, a terrazzo-effect rubber floor, white cabinetry, and cherry wood veneered cabinets. The client originally wanted teak cabinets, but 4 S Architecture recommended using cherry wood instead as it is more sustainable but has the same warm tones as teak. “We couldn’t get behind teak as a product so we used FSC certified European cherry that has less air miles than American cherry,” explains architect Julia Hamson. “The client was really pleased with the result.”
The new kitchen features green kit kat tiles, a terrazzo-effect rubber floor, white cabinetry, and cherry wood veneered cabinets. The client originally wanted teak cabinets, but 4 S Architecture recommended using cherry wood instead as it is more sustainable but has the same warm tones as teak. “We couldn’t get behind teak as a product so we used FSC certified European cherry that has less air miles than American cherry,” explains architect Julia Hamson. “The client was really pleased with the result.”
Architect Jonathan Solomon and city planner Meg Gustafson had experience designing houses, but not together, which made renovating their late-1800s home in Chicago’s Uptown all the more exciting—particularly when you consider their style is anything but traditional.
Architect Jonathan Solomon and city planner Meg Gustafson had experience designing houses, but not together, which made renovating their late-1800s home in Chicago’s Uptown all the more exciting—particularly when you consider their style is anything but traditional.
According to the architects iHouse Estudio, this prefab in Punto del Este, Urugay, aims to immerse the residents in the forested surroundings. “Continuing with this idea,” they add, “the house features a flowing interior with no interior walls. Inside, blocks contain bathrooms, a kitchen, and closets, freeing the rest of the spaces to connect with the setting. The forest is framed at all times."
According to the architects iHouse Estudio, this prefab in Punto del Este, Urugay, aims to immerse the residents in the forested surroundings. “Continuing with this idea,” they add, “the house features a flowing interior with no interior walls. Inside, blocks contain bathrooms, a kitchen, and closets, freeing the rest of the spaces to connect with the setting. The forest is framed at all times."
The mid-section of the siding was done in a shou-sugi ban method. Custom brass was used for the awning, alongside a standing-seam metal roof.
The mid-section of the siding was done in a shou-sugi ban method. Custom brass was used for the awning, alongside a standing-seam metal roof.
The wildflowers on the roof can be seen through the skylights throughout the day. A duo of sliders allows for a clear connection to the garden.
The wildflowers on the roof can be seen through the skylights throughout the day. A duo of sliders allows for a clear connection to the garden.
“The project was about peeling back layers. From there, we had to be creative and utilize what the house was giving to us,” adds Levitt Halsey.
“The project was about peeling back layers. From there, we had to be creative and utilize what the house was giving to us,” adds Levitt Halsey.
Sliding glass doors open to the partially covered deck, which is made of Cumaru decking by Advantage Lumber.
Sliding glass doors open to the partially covered deck, which is made of Cumaru decking by Advantage Lumber.
Designed by a little-known architect in 1949, the now streamlined home honors its original bones.
Designed by a little-known architect in 1949, the now streamlined home honors its original bones.
To improve flow, Halsey and Levitt Halsey moved and modernized steps connecting the family room to the rest of the home.
To improve flow, Halsey and Levitt Halsey moved and modernized steps connecting the family room to the rest of the home.
In the family room, a vintage Victor Wilkins coffee table joins a sofa from Article and a rug purchased in Delhi by homeowner Reshma Shamasunder’s parents. Reshma is pictured here with her daughter.
In the family room, a vintage Victor Wilkins coffee table joins a sofa from Article and a rug purchased in Delhi by homeowner Reshma Shamasunder’s parents. Reshma is pictured here with her daughter.
Designers Valerie Levitt Halsey and Brett Halsey brought cohesion to a 1949 house in suburban Los Angeles that had been expanded in the early 1960s by its original designer, Donald E. Pedersen. The slanted windows at the front “provide the first hint that there’s something interesting inside,” says Halsey.
Designers Valerie Levitt Halsey and Brett Halsey brought cohesion to a 1949 house in suburban Los Angeles that had been expanded in the early 1960s by its original designer, Donald E. Pedersen. The slanted windows at the front “provide the first hint that there’s something interesting inside,” says Halsey.
Unit #6 is located in the award-winning Condominium One, the first building designed as part of the Sea Ranch development. Today, it is widely known as one of the most significant landmarks of post-war American Architecture.
Unit #6 is located in the award-winning Condominium One, the first building designed as part of the Sea Ranch development. Today, it is widely known as one of the most significant landmarks of post-war American Architecture.
Greenway Studio designed this home addition In Victoria, British Columbia, to blend in with an existing natural rock formation.
Greenway Studio designed this home addition In Victoria, British Columbia, to blend in with an existing natural rock formation.

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