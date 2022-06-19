SubscribeSign In
c
Collection by C Cardinale

Favorites

View 25 Photos
Parlor floor kitchen
Parlor floor kitchen
Parlor floor kitchen
Parlor floor kitchen
The property is comprised of a succession of buildings that extend from the street-facing entrance. The 1,215-square-foot main house is the last of the three.
The property is comprised of a succession of buildings that extend from the street-facing entrance. The 1,215-square-foot main house is the last of the three.
While the house’s original pine is richly colored and textured, a number of structural posts rendered the kitchen difficult to furnish with modern fixtures. A newly-added black beam, which extends outward into the dining room, allowed for the posts’ removal.
While the house’s original pine is richly colored and textured, a number of structural posts rendered the kitchen difficult to furnish with modern fixtures. A newly-added black beam, which extends outward into the dining room, allowed for the posts’ removal.
A new staircase turns a corner at the large stone chimney, an element of the original house that the designers were careful to preserve.
A new staircase turns a corner at the large stone chimney, an element of the original house that the designers were careful to preserve.
The kitchen is a long sleek space.
The kitchen is a long sleek space.
In the upper-level bathroom, tiles painstakingly fired by DeSimio cover the walls and ceiling.
In the upper-level bathroom, tiles painstakingly fired by DeSimio cover the walls and ceiling.
For their new kitchen, Michaël Verheyden and Saartje Vereecke incorporated a Smeg cooktop, oven, and range hood, stainless steel cabinets from Habitat, and personal accessories like a prototype goblet.
For their new kitchen, Michaël Verheyden and Saartje Vereecke incorporated a Smeg cooktop, oven, and range hood, stainless steel cabinets from Habitat, and personal accessories like a prototype goblet.
That heat is then transferred to the old stone walls underneath. From there, the stone slowly radiates the warmth into the interior, keeping it around 70°F even as night temperatures drop to 25°F. A wood-burning stove compensates for cloudy days. (For the thermally-savvy, the polycarbonate has a U value of 1.1 W/m²K).
That heat is then transferred to the old stone walls underneath. From there, the stone slowly radiates the warmth into the interior, keeping it around 70°F even as night temperatures drop to 25°F. A wood-burning stove compensates for cloudy days. (For the thermally-savvy, the polycarbonate has a U value of 1.1 W/m²K).
Egg chairs by Arne Jacobsen overlook the living and dining rooms on the first floor. When it came to choosing bold wall hues for the home – like the Benjamin Moore lime green shade on the loft’s sliding doors – Bloomberg remembers the discussion she had with the owners: “We said, ‘If we’re going to do color, then let’s do color.’”
Egg chairs by Arne Jacobsen overlook the living and dining rooms on the first floor. When it came to choosing bold wall hues for the home – like the Benjamin Moore lime green shade on the loft’s sliding doors – Bloomberg remembers the discussion she had with the owners: “We said, ‘If we’re going to do color, then let’s do color.’”
Harlem homeowner and architect Bill Ryall installed various vertical elements to his loftlike home. Photots by: Jake Stangel
Harlem homeowner and architect Bill Ryall installed various vertical elements to his loftlike home. Photots by: Jake Stangel
Each unit features a customizable kitchen with IKEA products and a slate bathroom. The interior is lined with bamboo.
Each unit features a customizable kitchen with IKEA products and a slate bathroom. The interior is lined with bamboo.
The white tent by SO-IL has an impressive presence from above. Frieze New York, 2012. Photograph by Iwan Baan. Courtesy of Iwan Baan/ Frieze.
The white tent by SO-IL has an impressive presence from above. Frieze New York, 2012. Photograph by Iwan Baan. Courtesy of Iwan Baan/ Frieze.

5 more saves