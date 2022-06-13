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Collection by Dru Korab

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The weekend retreat is a welcome respite from the hustle of Mexico City.
The weekend retreat is a welcome respite from the hustle of Mexico City.
A double-height, gable-shaped passageway on the northern section of the house.
A double-height, gable-shaped passageway on the northern section of the house.
By reversing the positioning of the gabled roof form, and presenting and empty gabled space within the monolithic cube, he could create a parody of a “house” within the negative space.
By reversing the positioning of the gabled roof form, and presenting and empty gabled space within the monolithic cube, he could create a parody of a “house” within the negative space.
In the living space, instead of one large expanse of glass, which would have been expensive, Solk used multiple smaller windows from Marvin. To open up the living room, Solk removed a fireplace, which caused drafts and also leaked. “Other families may think that’s bonkers, but it worked for us,” Erika says. “We'll take the floor space over the fireplace.”
In the living space, instead of one large expanse of glass, which would have been expensive, Solk used multiple smaller windows from Marvin. To open up the living room, Solk removed a fireplace, which caused drafts and also leaked. “Other families may think that’s bonkers, but it worked for us,” Erika says. “We'll take the floor space over the fireplace.”
Solk used specialty materials and products judiciously in the house. Since the family likes to cook, the kitchen became a focal point. The backsplash tile is from Heath Ceramics, the appliances are Fisher &amp; Paykel, and the custom millwork is maple, a wood Solk likes for its affordability and how it feels more casual than oak or walnut. “This is a weekend house, it’s on the water, kids are running in and out all the time,” Solk says. “It should feel at ease.”
Solk used specialty materials and products judiciously in the house. Since the family likes to cook, the kitchen became a focal point. The backsplash tile is from Heath Ceramics, the appliances are Fisher &amp; Paykel, and the custom millwork is maple, a wood Solk likes for its affordability and how it feels more casual than oak or walnut. “This is a weekend house, it’s on the water, kids are running in and out all the time,” Solk says. “It should feel at ease.”
New double-paned windows plus more insulation help keep the house more comfortable during hot and cold weather.
New double-paned windows plus more insulation help keep the house more comfortable during hot and cold weather.
The new powder room includes a ceramic wall sconce made by Todd.
The new powder room includes a ceramic wall sconce made by Todd.
The built-in banquette makes the most of limited space in the dining area.
The built-in banquette makes the most of limited space in the dining area.
The new dining space is anchored by a vintage teak table from Portland's Century 21. The hanging lamp is original to the house.
The new dining space is anchored by a vintage teak table from Portland's Century 21. The hanging lamp is original to the house.
The wet bar's wallpaper, found by Jeff, is by Astek and called Drunk Monkeys
The wet bar's wallpaper, found by Jeff, is by Astek and called Drunk Monkeys
Where the hallway turns to meet the dining area was a closet, which the architects and clients eyed for a new wet bar.
Where the hallway turns to meet the dining area was a closet, which the architects and clients eyed for a new wet bar.
The new wet bar is central to making the home more conducive to entertaining.
The new wet bar is central to making the home more conducive to entertaining.
With the peninsula counter and upper cabinetry removed, the kitchen is open to the adjacent dining area, while the kitchen island adds cook space.
With the peninsula counter and upper cabinetry removed, the kitchen is open to the adjacent dining area, while the kitchen island adds cook space.
The redesigned kitchen maintained plenty of cupboard space by taking better advantage of the left wall for storage, including, near the window, a cupboard from which the hidden TV unfolds.
The redesigned kitchen maintained plenty of cupboard space by taking better advantage of the left wall for storage, including, near the window, a cupboard from which the hidden TV unfolds.

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