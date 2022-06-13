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In the living space, instead of one large expanse of glass, which would have been expensive, Solk used multiple smaller windows from Marvin. To open up the living room, Solk removed a fireplace, which caused drafts and also leaked. “Other families may think that’s bonkers, but it worked for us,” Erika says. “We'll take the floor space over the fireplace.”
Solk used specialty materials and products judiciously in the house. Since the family likes to cook, the kitchen became a focal point. The backsplash tile is from Heath Ceramics, the appliances are Fisher & Paykel, and the custom millwork is maple, a wood Solk likes for its affordability and how it feels more casual than oak or walnut. “This is a weekend house, it’s on the water, kids are running in and out all the time,” Solk says. “It should feel at ease.”
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