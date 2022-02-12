The 1x6 Ipe decking is from Crosscut Lumber, and delineates the dining area from the lounge area. Concrete pavers from Mutual Materials mark the lounge area, also with a built-in bench and concrete fireplace.
The bathroom off of the primary bedroom is flooded with light.
A Luminaire Authentik fixture hangs above Camille and Alexandre's bed.
A handsome Mobican dining table and Hay Soft Edge chairs create a gathering space beneath Luminaire Authentik pendants in the dining area.
The west side of the courtyard opens magically to Cape Cod Bay and beyond.
The owners requested clean lines and a modern appearance for the home's design, with thoughtful considerations for layout and storage.
After: The light-filled primary bedroom features a bed, side tables, desk, shelf, console, and bookcase by designer Abigail Turin of Kallos Turin.
The backyard—formerly full of unkept grass and invasive scrub—now features a flagstone patio with a portable fire feature. Here, the homeowner likes to gather with her family on warm summer evenings. A new fence provides privacy without impeding lake views.
The kitchen color palette was influenced by the homeowners' love of early 20th-century paintings of domestic interiors, featuring deep hues in heavy traffic spaces, juxtaposed with lighter natural oak in the glass house.
"On our first site visit, the client showed us a large Welsh dresser which was used for display. While we couldn’t find room for it in the lower ground floor, we did manage to reinterpret it’s functionality as a wall of oak shelving used for storage and display.
Yuan relocated salvaged windows into new spots. Chair by Eames LCW.
A thread of white oak that's now woven throughout the home starts with a custom bar in the dining room, and wraps the corner into the kitchen.
Mary Ann used flat roofs to maximize ceiling heights.
A Pastille Collection sofa by Hlynur Atlason joins a Tricolor LC4 Chaise Lounge by Cassina, both from DWR. The black marble-and-rebar coffee table is from Hay. Next to the staircase is a 19th-century Japanese samurai suit of armor. A Noguchi Akari pendant hangs from the 14-foot ceiling.
"In order to add light back in, we put in skylights around the existing beams,
The back of the property has a relatively private feel for a downtown location. The living room opens out to the garden through two glazed walls, while the trellis cladding of the mudroom echoes the screens at the front of the home.
White penny tiles reflect natural light in the bathroom.
A large soaking tub looks out to lush greenery and bright sunshine—the perfect backdrop for this bathroom retreat. A slatted fence provides privacy from the rest of the yard.