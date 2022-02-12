The floor-to-ceiling windows reach 12 feet high, offering a southern exposure and looking out onto the yard.
Architect Harris Armstrong designed this 1956 home, which is wrapped in timber, glass, and stone and has a massive copper fireplace.
The backsplash is made of large cement tiles that were sawed into smaller pieces and rearranged to give a mottled look. An appliance garage hides the "non-sexy things you want to put away," laughs Andrew—the blender, the toaster, and so on.
Dark walnut floors are paired with vertical bleached walnut paneling.
Though the clients didn’t specifically request ample storage, the Fischers designed a home with cabinetry galore—which the family now appreciates greatly. "There’s storage where we didn’t think we needed it, but we use it all the time," say the homeowners.
The bathroom captures stunning East Bay views with a floor-to-ceiling window.
Layered landscaping by Boxleaf Design transforms the property.
Poon custom-ordered a ladder to make it easy to access a top row of books.
Lighting recessed into the underside of shelving gives the nook a warm glow.
Cabinets double as a back rest for bench seating.
Outlets are hidden under the lip of the low-set cabinets.
Designer Ann
Designer Anne Poon turned an unused window nook into a miniature library for a couple remodeling their San Mateo, California, midcentury.
The custom headboard features built-in storage, with curved lines reminiscent of Shaker design. The bed linens are from Cultiver, the quilt is vintage, and the throw pillows are from Elitis, available from Assembly Line.
Thew renovated primary bedroom on the third floor feels perhaps more spacious than anywhere in the home, thanks to the vaulted ceiling and skylight.
To pick a site for the buildings, Matt used his drone to scan the site and then Daybreak created a 3D model to test out options for placement.