The communal area enjoys a close connection to the outdoors through a Duratherm lift-roll door. Beneath artworks by Christopher Flach, Cherner armchairs are paired with a Tulip table from Knoll.
A Bocci 84.21 pendant, Bensen chairs, and Delta art lighting can be found in the dining room.
An Enzo Mari gorilla print hangs over the breakfast table, flanked by Erich Ginder fabric sconces. Overhead, a handful of Michael Anastassiades fixtures from The Future Perfect offers ample task lighting.
The front pentagon of the cabin contains the main living space; the rear pentagon has two bedrooms and a drying room. It sleeps 10 people, with space for 16 during the day.
The built-in dining area is fashioned from white oak, and the bench seat is filled with storage. The table legs are white oak painted with a dark matte lacquer finish that matches the island.
The Solo chairs in the dining area are by Studio Nitzan Cohen.
The table in the kitchen dining area was crafted from leftover Douglas fir boards and the built-in bench is made from Douglas fir plywood. Ribbed white ceramic wall tile provides contrasting texture.
Local craftsmen made-to- measure bench and banquette in oak, with matching shelves and built-in drawers to maximize storage.