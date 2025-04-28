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The new entrance was moved toward the south of the house to create a larger kitchen and bathroom and place all of the private spaces toward the south. Zander came up with the idea to place a litter box and fan within the custom cherry millwork. A T.M. Cobb front door and Zia terrazzo tile in Alexander surround it.
Nigel and Jane loved the views to the West of the property, and requested some big openings to be able to enjoy that view. With a sliding wall that opens up onto the patio, the interior and exterior spaces easily flow together. “Even if it’s raining, we can sit and see the big garden and the sunset,” says Nigel.