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Collection by Dana Broadbent

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The design team “poked fun” at the homeowner for her unusual request, but they’ve since recommended bathroom refrigerators to other clients.
The design team “poked fun” at the homeowner for her unusual request, but they’ve since recommended bathroom refrigerators to other clients.
Daltile Keystone tiles in Waterfall were used throughout the expanded bathroom alongside a coordinating shower curtain from Quiet Town.
Daltile Keystone tiles in Waterfall were used throughout the expanded bathroom alongside a coordinating shower curtain from Quiet Town.
Custom cherry millwork showcase the couple's book collection beside a new door outside. Sierra Pacific Windows with Douglas fir framing provide light during the day, while a George Nelson Bubble Saucer pendant illuminates the room at night.
Custom cherry millwork showcase the couple's book collection beside a new door outside. Sierra Pacific Windows with Douglas fir framing provide light during the day, while a George Nelson Bubble Saucer pendant illuminates the room at night.
The new entrance was moved toward the south of the house to create a larger kitchen and bathroom and place all of the private spaces toward the south. Zander came up with the idea to place a litter box and fan within the custom cherry millwork. A T.M. Cobb front door and Zia terrazzo tile in Alexander surround it.
The new entrance was moved toward the south of the house to create a larger kitchen and bathroom and place all of the private spaces toward the south. Zander came up with the idea to place a litter box and fan within the custom cherry millwork. A T.M. Cobb front door and Zia terrazzo tile in Alexander surround it.
The arched installation is 16.5 feet wide. The wood on the island was salvaged from the house during demolition, and Kev refinished it to be added to the island.
The arched installation is 16.5 feet wide. The wood on the island was salvaged from the house during demolition, and Kev refinished it to be added to the island.
Spot Lab created custom cabinetry with red Oak, Nevamar Laminate in the color Sunray, and painted cabinets to match. "Kris and Kev were totally up for doing something way outside of the box and really pushing it,
Spot Lab created custom cabinetry with red Oak, Nevamar Laminate in the color Sunray, and painted cabinets to match. "Kris and Kev were totally up for doing something way outside of the box and really pushing it,
Kris and Kev also wanted a cedar hot tub integrated into the deck.
Kris and Kev also wanted a cedar hot tub integrated into the deck.
The pine boards continue on the ceiling in the stairwell. Green zellige tile forms a nook for the freestanding fireplace.
The pine boards continue on the ceiling in the stairwell. Green zellige tile forms a nook for the freestanding fireplace.
Floor Plan of Barlow Lane Remodel/Addition by Fritz Architecture
Floor Plan of Barlow Lane Remodel/Addition by Fritz Architecture
“You can’t help but relax being in the country,” says Nigel. Jane laughs and jumps in: “Though it’s hard work. We’re always doing something.”
“You can’t help but relax being in the country,” says Nigel. Jane laughs and jumps in: “Though it’s hard work. We’re always doing something.”
“I was a little apprehensive about moving away from our neighborhood for 17 years,” says Jane, “but our friends from the city come up. It’s been a big hosting spot. And we’ve been making friends locally… it’s a nice community of people here.”
“I was a little apprehensive about moving away from our neighborhood for 17 years,” says Jane, “but our friends from the city come up. It’s been a big hosting spot. And we’ve been making friends locally… it’s a nice community of people here.”
Nigel might go out for a morning walk and bring back some porcini he found; last weekend, they even found evidence a bear had been out of the property.
Nigel might go out for a morning walk and bring back some porcini he found; last weekend, they even found evidence a bear had been out of the property.
The addition is clad in vertical black panels, a refracted reference to the horizontal white panels on the restored original building.
The addition is clad in vertical black panels, a refracted reference to the horizontal white panels on the restored original building.
Nigel and Jane loved the views to the West of the property, and requested some big openings to be able to enjoy that view. With a sliding wall that opens up onto the patio, the interior and exterior spaces easily flow together. “Even if it’s raining, we can sit and see the big garden and the sunset,” says Nigel.
Nigel and Jane loved the views to the West of the property, and requested some big openings to be able to enjoy that view. With a sliding wall that opens up onto the patio, the interior and exterior spaces easily flow together. “Even if it’s raining, we can sit and see the big garden and the sunset,” says Nigel.