Exposed Douglas fir is usually prohibitively expensive in larger projects but was far more economical in this case: First Lamp could stain the wood themselves in one afternoon, obviating the need for subcontractors. Another small but impactful detail was the tapering cut of the rafters which gives the studio a more dramatic profile.
When the Ferguson Sauder family—parents Meg, a school counselor, and Tim, a design instructor, plus kids Cole, Olive, and Asher—wanted a multifunctional backyard addition, they decided to build it themselves. Two Liftoff chairs by Tim Miller, one of Tim’s former students, surround an oil-drum fire pit set in granite dug up on the property. On the deck, the Panamericana chair is by Industry of All Nations.
