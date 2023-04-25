The custom modern steel basin in the kids' bathroom was inspired by schoolyard drinking troughs.
Crisp white paint modernizes the preserved cobalt blue counter. The mirror is from Rejuvenation.
The shower room and WC on the lower ground floor is accessed via the utility room, which also features counters by Smile Plastics.
In the bathroom, the cast iron tub is a Paris flea market find, and the cement floor tiles were designed by Alix and made in Istanbul. “I love to use mosaic tiles in gradations of color,” she says.
Ben Allen renovated this old Victorian in London using a rainbow of colored concrete. One of the new bathrooms is cast in mossy green with an arch motif that appears throughout the home.
EXTERIOR - Our ranch house sits on 9 acres of private boulders and has lots of outdoor living space and something to see from every window. It feels remote but has cell reception and is minutes away from town.