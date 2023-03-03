Favorites
"I’m not trying to hide anything. I wanted to stay true to the industrial look," explains Owen Wright, the owner of this Brooklyn loft. Owen works with his building’s landlord and consequently has accrued countless pieces of furniture from both former tenants and Craigslist—including this 1960’s bright orange metal fireplace and pair of steel frame chairs Owen had reupholstered. A BoConcept sofa and coffee table Owen constructed himself complete the living room.
The Irwin pool house designed by Landis Gores in 1957 boasts a central room with high ceilings and an unobstructed view of the landscape. In 2005, the Town of New Canaan purchased the property and added exhibition spaces, as well as rooms for lectures and events. The small pavilion also houses an oversized, monumental brick fireplace design that divides the main space from the kitchen area.
Architect Alex Gil and his wife, Claudia DeSimio, affixed a 750-square-foot addition to the roof of a 19th-century Williamsburg townhouse, transforming their cramped third-floor apartment into a modern duplex. The original fireplace remains, but has been stripped down to exposed brick, as have the surrounding walls, creating an almost wainscot-like design of exposed brick with flat white drywall above.