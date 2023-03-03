"I’m not trying to hide anything. I wanted to stay true to the industrial look," explains Owen Wright, the owner of this Brooklyn loft. Owen works with his building’s landlord and consequently has accrued countless pieces of furniture from both former tenants and Craigslist—including this 1960’s bright orange metal fireplace and pair of steel frame chairs Owen had reupholstered. A BoConcept sofa and coffee table Owen constructed himself complete the living room.