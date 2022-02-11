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Los Angeles–based design partners Taalman and Koch created this house in Pioneertown, California from prefabricated structural components, and included glass walls on which artists later applied surface graphics. Available for rent through Boutique Homes, this 1,100-square-foot house cost approximately $265,000 to build and is composed of a Bosch aluminum framing system and perforated steel decking roof. The interiors floor are equipped with radiant heating and cabinets were built out of Formica or plastic-laminated plywood.
The weeHouse exteriors are clad in corrugated Cor-Ten, but with a custom pattern of folds to create an organic randomness. The foundations were designed with a shallow recess around the top to make the modules look like they’re hovering. After they bought the property in early 2014, the Siegels camped there for two summers while they saved up money and planned a permanent structure. In his research, BJ came across this design, a customizable prefab house by Alchemy Architects. "Of all the things that I found, I was drawn to that one because it was absolutely the simplest and cleanest," he says.
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