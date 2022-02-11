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Collection by Dennis Picha

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Floor plan of Shed/House by John Redington
Floor plan of Shed/House by John Redington
When not in use during winter, the tub is hidden from the home’s view. The entrance has a sheltered overhang for car parking.
When not in use during winter, the tub is hidden from the home’s view. The entrance has a sheltered overhang for car parking.
Los Angeles–based design partners Taalman and Koch created this house in Pioneertown, California from prefabricated structural components, and included glass walls on which artists later applied surface graphics. Available for rent through Boutique Homes, this 1,100-square-foot house cost approximately $265,000 to build and is composed of a Bosch aluminum framing system and perforated steel decking roof. The interiors floor are equipped with radiant heating and cabinets were built out of Formica or plastic-laminated plywood.
Los Angeles–based design partners Taalman and Koch created this house in Pioneertown, California from prefabricated structural components, and included glass walls on which artists later applied surface graphics. Available for rent through Boutique Homes, this 1,100-square-foot house cost approximately $265,000 to build and is composed of a Bosch aluminum framing system and perforated steel decking roof. The interiors floor are equipped with radiant heating and cabinets were built out of Formica or plastic-laminated plywood.
The Minimod by MAPA of Montevideo, Uruguay, is a primitive refuge with a modern twist.
The Minimod by MAPA of Montevideo, Uruguay, is a primitive refuge with a modern twist.
Estonian design collective Kodasema launched this 269-square-foot micro-home, which can be built in less than a day.
Estonian design collective Kodasema launched this 269-square-foot micro-home, which can be built in less than a day.
A Simple Plan A Marmol Radziner–designed prefab house, trucked onto a remote Northern California site, takes the pain out of the construction process.
A Simple Plan A Marmol Radziner–designed prefab house, trucked onto a remote Northern California site, takes the pain out of the construction process.
Fast assembly, affordability, and energy efficiency make kit homes a desirable option for homeowners.
Fast assembly, affordability, and energy efficiency make kit homes a desirable option for homeowners.
Based in New York City, Cocoon9 takes a unique approach to prefab homes, offering a line of tiny homes with high-quality construction and finishes, smart technology, energy efficiencies, and versatile spaces that are ready for the modern market.
Based in New York City, Cocoon9 takes a unique approach to prefab homes, offering a line of tiny homes with high-quality construction and finishes, smart technology, energy efficiencies, and versatile spaces that are ready for the modern market.
Go Home by Go Logic is a design/build firm that designs and constructs modular homes that stand out in the crowd: they're both modern and contemporary, but still harken back to the traditional architecture of farms and barns in New England.
Go Home by Go Logic is a design/build firm that designs and constructs modular homes that stand out in the crowd: they're both modern and contemporary, but still harken back to the traditional architecture of farms and barns in New England.
Special features include hidden storage walls and fold-down beds.
Special features include hidden storage walls and fold-down beds.
Offering unobstructed ocean views, the Dvele solar-powered spec house is on the market for $1.4 million.
Offering unobstructed ocean views, the Dvele solar-powered spec house is on the market for $1.4 million.
The weeHouse exteriors are clad in corrugated Cor-Ten, but with a custom pattern of folds to create an organic randomness. The foundations were designed with a shallow recess around the top to make the modules look like they’re hovering. After they bought the property in early 2014, the Siegels camped there for two summers while they saved up money and planned a permanent structure. In his research, BJ came across this design, a customizable prefab house by Alchemy Architects. "Of all the things that I found, I was drawn to that one because it was absolutely the simplest and cleanest," he says.
The weeHouse exteriors are clad in corrugated Cor-Ten, but with a custom pattern of folds to create an organic randomness. The foundations were designed with a shallow recess around the top to make the modules look like they’re hovering. After they bought the property in early 2014, the Siegels camped there for two summers while they saved up money and planned a permanent structure. In his research, BJ came across this design, a customizable prefab house by Alchemy Architects. "Of all the things that I found, I was drawn to that one because it was absolutely the simplest and cleanest," he says.
Project Name: Split View Mountain Lodge
Project Name: Split View Mountain Lodge
At the Modern Surf Shack, pandemic food delivery can be an adventure.
At the Modern Surf Shack, pandemic food delivery can be an adventure.
The sleek architectural lines of this contemporary getaway are dramatically set off by the great lawn and jungle that surround it.
The sleek architectural lines of this contemporary getaway are dramatically set off by the great lawn and jungle that surround it.
The bespoke bath rail in the master suite incorporates concealed plumbing, LED lighting, and functions as a shelf and towel rail.
The bespoke bath rail in the master suite incorporates concealed plumbing, LED lighting, and functions as a shelf and towel rail.
The master bedroom is perhaps the most soothing of all the spaces, surrounded on all sides by the ocean.
The master bedroom is perhaps the most soothing of all the spaces, surrounded on all sides by the ocean.

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