Connect Homes can typically be built in less than half the time of homes built using traditional methods. After homeowners in Calistoga, California, were forced to tear down a previously-built unpermitted structure on their property, they were able to expedite the addition of this 640-square-foot Connect 2 ADU before existing septic permits expired.
Built along with a Connect 2 ADU in Sonoma, California, this Connect 6L was part of rebuilding efforts after devastating local fires. With Class A-rated roofing, and options for non-combustible exterior sheathing, Connect Homes offer a strengthened line of defense against threatening wildfires.
The home that started it all, Connect Homes’ two-bedroom, two-bathroom Sonoma residence highlights the showstopping beauty of the Northern California countryside. Despite being assembled from the same core components, each semi-custom Connect Home is fine-tuned to its surroundings, perfectly exemplified in this Sonoma stunner.
