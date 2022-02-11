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Collection by
Don Whitlow
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“Guests are received and welcomed in the kitchen,” she adds. “As everyone knows, no matter how small a kitchen happens to be, people always end up hanging out in there during parties.”
Much of the tile throughout the home is by Heath Ceramics. The custom walnut and oak cabinetry is by Artisan Woodworking.
The mahogany cabinetry was done by Berkeley Mills.
"Being that the sink was not on a window wall, we added a walnut floating shelf spanning from the refrigerator to the pantry to add interest and a more open feel,
"All appliances were new and selected to have integrated panels,
When the couple bought the home, the yard had mature native Ash, Oak, Cedar, and Douglas Fir trees, and a Japanese-inspired garden.
The cabin’s exterior, originally pastel yellow, was modernized with fresh paint from Benjamin Moore in Blackforest Green – a rich and earthy hue perfect for the wooded context.
Another skylight sits above a built-in desk area on the opposite end of the bedroom.
In Marin County, just north of San Francisco, the Woerner House is a dynamic theater of light and views.
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