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Collection by Stevie G

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The family relaxes in the home’s new foyer
The family relaxes in the home’s new foyer
“We think everybody should have color in their office space,” says Maciagowski. “It’s what keeps us happy and motivated. It’s good for morale. Sometimes you’ll have it in one conference room, but we’ve applied it everywhere.”
“We think everybody should have color in their office space,” says Maciagowski. “It’s what keeps us happy and motivated. It’s good for morale. Sometimes you’ll have it in one conference room, but we’ve applied it everywhere.”