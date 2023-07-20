The striking windows at back of The Nook were found on Craigslist. Mike was determined to disturb the surrounding trees and landscape as little as possible during construction.
A wood-clad book nook and pine beams and flooring lend warmth and texture in The Live Oak tree house.
The bedroom area, adjacent to the living space, offers cinematic views of the verdant landscape. “The diagonally oriented floor plan creates exciting spaces that exude outward toward the exterior,” Dornier says.
The bathroom is decked out entirely in a material called Coosa, a plywood alternative that’s becoming popular in the boating and marine construction world. “The material can live underwater,” says Castillero.
The Hideout lives on the same five-acre property as another guesthouse Castillero owns, The Woodlands.
The two tiny homes were designed by CAST Architecture.
Set on a storied site, the Colorado Camelot Tree House offers a place to rest after traipsing through the pines, wildflowers, mushrooms, and moss-covered rocks.