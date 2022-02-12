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The extended walls of the outer cube help mitigate the heat of the California sun. The deep cutouts, says Haeg, were also a way of blurring the line between indoors and outdoors—“not in the conventional, midcentury L.A. way of walls of sliding glass,” he says, “but instead making layers of containment. Where does the house end exactly?”
In the Cypress Park section of Los Angeles, Hunter Knight designed and built an urban infill project consisting of a single-family residence and an attached ADU. Tenant Hannah Go, a designer, fabricated the desk/shelving unit in the office that she and her fiancé, Rami Jrade, a songwriter and producer, share when working from home. Inspired by midcentury garden apartments, the ADU features abundant light and exposed wood ceilings.
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