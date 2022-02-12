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A three-metre long rooflight above floods the kitchen with natural light.
A three-metre long rooflight above floods the kitchen with natural light.
The bed is from Article, with a coverlet from Nordic Knots and a custom lumbar pillow by Field Theory, beside Ethnicraft nightstands and lamps from Hennessy Lampworks. The artwork is a Picasso line drawing print sourced by Emily Waldorf Art Advisory.
The bed is from Article, with a coverlet from Nordic Knots and a custom lumbar pillow by Field Theory, beside Ethnicraft nightstands and lamps from Hennessy Lampworks. The artwork is a Picasso line drawing print sourced by Emily Waldorf Art Advisory.
In the library, tucked beneath the renovated staircase, is a reading nook featuring cushion fabric by Sarah Morris for Maharam. The pendant is by Louis Weisdorf for Gubi, and the sconce is by Bernard Schottlander for DCW éditions.
In the library, tucked beneath the renovated staircase, is a reading nook featuring cushion fabric by Sarah Morris for Maharam. The pendant is by Louis Weisdorf for Gubi, and the sconce is by Bernard Schottlander for DCW éditions.
“I had them take out some of the lines,” Chris says. “I’m a fan of ’60s Op art, and you get a 3-D effect if you lay them in the right way.”
“I had them take out some of the lines,” Chris says. “I’m a fan of ’60s Op art, and you get a 3-D effect if you lay them in the right way.”
The entryway has enough storage for the family of four, with spots for guests.
The entryway has enough storage for the family of four, with spots for guests.
Redwood walls and stairs lead to the pool area, which overlooks spectacular views of L.A.
Redwood walls and stairs lead to the pool area, which overlooks spectacular views of L.A.
The extended walls of the outer cube help mitigate the heat of the California sun. The deep cutouts, says Haeg, were also a way of blurring the line between indoors and outdoors—“not in the conventional, midcentury L.A. way of walls of sliding glass,” he says, “but instead making layers of containment. Where does the house end exactly?”
The extended walls of the outer cube help mitigate the heat of the California sun. The deep cutouts, says Haeg, were also a way of blurring the line between indoors and outdoors—“not in the conventional, midcentury L.A. way of walls of sliding glass,” he says, “but instead making layers of containment. Where does the house end exactly?”
In the Cypress Park section of Los Angeles, Hunter Knight designed and built an urban infill project consisting of a single-family residence and an attached ADU. Tenant Hannah Go, a designer, fabricated the desk/shelving unit in the office that she and her fiancé, Rami Jrade, a songwriter and producer, share when working from home. Inspired by midcentury garden apartments, the ADU features abundant light and exposed wood ceilings.
In the Cypress Park section of Los Angeles, Hunter Knight designed and built an urban infill project consisting of a single-family residence and an attached ADU. Tenant Hannah Go, a designer, fabricated the desk/shelving unit in the office that she and her fiancé, Rami Jrade, a songwriter and producer, share when working from home. Inspired by midcentury garden apartments, the ADU features abundant light and exposed wood ceilings.

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