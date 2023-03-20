One of the couple’s major budgeting tips is to complete the renovation in stages, saving certain updates—and costs—for later.
The house sits as part a village in Upper Kingsburg, where rolling fields, sheep farms, and over 50 architect-designed dwellings foster intentional community.
The hall bathroom has the Strands series tile from Concrete Collaborative on the floor, and Fireclay 2x8 in Rosemary on the walls.
Rosie sits on the Murphy queen bed that extends out from the casework once the desk is folded down.
Hannah and Rami laid out the living area to face the television, which hangs above a restaurant-style metal shelving unit from Webstaurant. The sofa is an Ikea piece the couple had previously, and the rug is from West Elm. The floor lamp is another vintage piece.
Colin Walker, Gordon's son, undertook the 2023 renovations.
A Seattle-based architect, Gordon Walker designed this home for his retirement, dissatisfied with the existing options for seniors.
Another shot of the kitchen, where a flea market painting has been covered by the repeating floral motif of the walls.
If you’ve ever reached for a charging cable only to find it in knots on the floor, you’ll appreciate this ingenious doodad from designer Benjamin Hubert. The tangle-free cable has a loop to keep it hitched to its weighted desktop dock, always at the ready.
Throughout the years, the couple sought to restore the main residence to its original design by architect Eric Gugler.
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The siding received a coat of “Emerald Shore” by Sherwin Williams.
New white oak cabinetry in the expanded kitchen was designed with midcentury-inspired detailing and hardware.
The Loop dining chairs Mahdavi created are a playful and inventive alternative to your standard bent-wood Scandi-adjacent chair that serves as shorthand for “having good taste.”
60's classic furniture combined with modern lighting in the dining area flows on through to the living area, ensuring, at all times, one has a view of the ocean and the headland.