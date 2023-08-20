SubscribeSign In
Collection by Nancy Warlin

Big dreams of downsizing? Check out these affordable tiny homes.
With a spacious “social pit” and plenty of built-in seating, this modern tiny house is an idyllic fit for entertainers looking to downsize.
Rooted in a sustainable, built-to-last mentality, tiny house maker Wheelhaus has just added a new collection of modular homes with beautiful designs and space-efficient floor plans.
Acclaimed for being sustainable, affordable, and adorable, tiny homes are also superb teachers when it comes to organization and design.
A ladder-accessible sleeping loft suggests a way to optimize spatial efficiency in coach houses restricted to no more than 700 square feet of living space.
Established in 2009, Meka Modular ships its light-steel-frame modular units all across North America. Their Alp 320 unit starts at $72,000, which includes shipping and all interior finishes; $85,500 is an estimate that includes the foundation, roof, and assembly. The one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit covers 320 square feet, and exterior cladding options include corrugated metal panels and western red cedar.
Texas-based Kanga Room Systems offers a range of sheds and ADUs that can arrive as kits or as prefabricated units. Their Studio Luxe line, when designed to include a bathroom and delivered turnkey, starts at $56,700 for a 196-square-foot ADU, but increases in size and scale with their 640-square-foot model starting at $107,900.
