Established in 2009, Meka Modular ships its light-steel-frame modular units all across North America. Their Alp 320 unit starts at $72,000, which includes shipping and all interior finishes; $85,500 is an estimate that includes the foundation, roof, and assembly. The one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit covers 320 square feet, and exterior cladding options include corrugated metal panels and western red cedar.
Texas-based Kanga Room Systems offers a range of sheds and ADUs that can arrive as kits or as prefabricated units. Their Studio Luxe line, when designed to include a bathroom and delivered turnkey, starts at $56,700 for a 196-square-foot ADU, but increases in size and scale with their 640-square-foot model starting at $107,900.