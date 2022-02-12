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Collection by Art Chang

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By eliminating walls and incorporating a series of interior gardens, architect José Roberto Paredes creates an eclectic and inspired El Salvador beach house. In the kitchen, rough-hewn materials like a eucalyptus-log-and-thatch roof offset the monolithic concrete island and glossy subway tile backsplash. Claudia & Harry Washington built the vivid wooden sliding walls, which are inspired by the palm leaves that change color and create diagonal patterns in trees near the house. The bar stools were a street market discovery.
By eliminating walls and incorporating a series of interior gardens, architect José Roberto Paredes creates an eclectic and inspired El Salvador beach house. In the kitchen, rough-hewn materials like a eucalyptus-log-and-thatch roof offset the monolithic concrete island and glossy subway tile backsplash. Claudia & Harry Washington built the vivid wooden sliding walls, which are inspired by the palm leaves that change color and create diagonal patterns in trees near the house. The bar stools were a street market discovery.
A long timber deck wraps around the north and west sides of the home. Glass sliding doors located in every room emphasize an indoor/outdoor experience.
A long timber deck wraps around the north and west sides of the home. Glass sliding doors located in every room emphasize an indoor/outdoor experience.
Exterior Detail
Exterior Detail
Main living space with Montana ledgestone fireplace
Main living space with Montana ledgestone fireplace
Dining space with custom walnut and aluminum table
Dining space with custom walnut and aluminum table
When Alex or Bruce leave the island, closing up shop is as simple as sliding panels of corrugated metal into place to protect the windows.
When Alex or Bruce leave the island, closing up shop is as simple as sliding panels of corrugated metal into place to protect the windows.
It is uncommon to build homes without wet cement in Brazil, so constructing Chalet M was quite an achievement for those involved in the project.
It is uncommon to build homes without wet cement in Brazil, so constructing Chalet M was quite an achievement for those involved in the project.
The Outward Bound cabins, designed by the University of Colorado Denver's design-build program, have steel frames that lift the structures above a three-foot snowpack while supporting corrugated-steel "snow roofs."
The Outward Bound cabins, designed by the University of Colorado Denver's design-build program, have steel frames that lift the structures above a three-foot snowpack while supporting corrugated-steel "snow roofs."
Cedar Shakes and Vertical Siding
Cedar Shakes and Vertical Siding
The 323-square-foot guest house is located behind the main house and contains two bedrooms, a fully tiled bathroom with ceramic tile floors, subfloor heating, laundry facilities, and a Cinderella incineration toilet.
The 323-square-foot guest house is located behind the main house and contains two bedrooms, a fully tiled bathroom with ceramic tile floors, subfloor heating, laundry facilities, and a Cinderella incineration toilet.
Founded in 1958 by the Finnish Saarelainen brothers in Eastern Finland, Honka—known as Honkarakenne in Finland—was the first industrial manufacturer of log houses. Today, the pioneer brand has built almost 85,000 houses across the globe, including a quaint Scottish retreat for the Queen of England in 1969. Pictured here is an exterior view of Kide, a sauna cabin located on the west coast of Finland.
Founded in 1958 by the Finnish Saarelainen brothers in Eastern Finland, Honka—known as Honkarakenne in Finland—was the first industrial manufacturer of log houses. Today, the pioneer brand has built almost 85,000 houses across the globe, including a quaint Scottish retreat for the Queen of England in 1969. Pictured here is an exterior view of Kide, a sauna cabin located on the west coast of Finland.
The 514-square-foot garage with Darren’s studio is on the alley at the rear of the property, with views into the nearby park, and connects to the main house via a private courtyard. “Being in the city, we wanted to feel like there was a sense of privacy and quiet, which you don't always get,” says Monika, about the couple’s desire for a backyard courtyard between the two buildings. The garage is covered in the same exterior Hardi Panel as the main house, and also has a green roof.
The 514-square-foot garage with Darren’s studio is on the alley at the rear of the property, with views into the nearby park, and connects to the main house via a private courtyard. “Being in the city, we wanted to feel like there was a sense of privacy and quiet, which you don't always get,” says Monika, about the couple’s desire for a backyard courtyard between the two buildings. The garage is covered in the same exterior Hardi Panel as the main house, and also has a green roof.

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