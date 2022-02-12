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By eliminating walls and incorporating a series of interior gardens, architect José Roberto Paredes creates an eclectic and inspired El Salvador beach house. In the kitchen, rough-hewn materials like a eucalyptus-log-and-thatch roof offset the monolithic concrete island and glossy subway tile backsplash. Claudia & Harry Washington built the vivid wooden sliding walls, which are inspired by the palm leaves that change color and create diagonal patterns in trees near the house. The bar stools were a street market discovery.
Founded in 1958 by the Finnish Saarelainen brothers in Eastern Finland, Honka—known as Honkarakenne in Finland—was the first industrial manufacturer of log houses. Today, the pioneer brand has built almost 85,000 houses across the globe, including a quaint Scottish retreat for the Queen of England in 1969. Pictured here is an exterior view of Kide, a sauna cabin located on the west coast of Finland.
The 514-square-foot garage with Darren’s studio is on the alley at the rear of the property, with views into the nearby park, and connects to the main house via a private courtyard. “Being in the city, we wanted to feel like there was a sense of privacy and quiet, which you don't always get,” says Monika, about the couple’s desire for a backyard courtyard between the two buildings. The garage is covered in the same exterior Hardi Panel as the main house, and also has a green roof.
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