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Collection by Jalal Abdallah

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The counter space was tripled, thanks to an island with oxidized Dekton installed in a waterfall treatment. The stairs were widened to become seats. "You can sit down there with a glass of wine,
The counter space was tripled, thanks to an island with oxidized Dekton installed in a waterfall treatment. The stairs were widened to become seats. "You can sit down there with a glass of wine,
Architect and homeowner Christopher Alt designed the home's pivoting sun shades with Thermory wood slats and FritzJurgens hardware.
Architect and homeowner Christopher Alt designed the home's pivoting sun shades with Thermory wood slats and FritzJurgens hardware.
A firepit is surrounded by what the owners think is their biggest splurge: Kalon Rugosa chairs for $11,263.
A firepit is surrounded by what the owners think is their biggest splurge: Kalon Rugosa chairs for $11,263.