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Collection by
Jalal Abdallah
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4
Photos
The counter space was tripled, thanks to an island with oxidized Dekton installed in a waterfall treatment. The stairs were widened to become seats. "You can sit down there with a glass of wine,
Architect and homeowner Christopher Alt designed the home's pivoting sun shades with Thermory wood slats and FritzJurgens hardware.
A firepit is surrounded by what the owners think is their biggest splurge: Kalon Rugosa chairs for $11,263.
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