A pared-down cabin on Eleuthera island was designed as an off- the-grid retreat for Mark and Kate Ingraham and their daughter. Envisioning “a simple box rest- ing lightly on the land,” architect Jacob Brillhart specified natural materials like Western red cedar so that the structure would fade into the landscape. Bahamian builder Cecil McCardy and his crew used machetes to clear the remote site.
Eva designed new, curved stairs with a smooth plaster surface that contrasts with the roughness of some of the exposed stones. A few of her ceramics fill the niche under them, and skylights bring in sunshine from above. The table, bought locally for about 20 euros at a garage sale, is made of olive wood.