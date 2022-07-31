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Sam Rondinelli
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The slats on the window offer solar protection and privacy. “Before the slats were installed, it really felt like you were just living on the street,” says Vanbesien.
The renovation reconfigured the kitchen to include a peninsula, which has a secondary level for the owners' wheelchair-using daughter.
Originally designed by A. Quincy Jones, the Thousand Oaks home has a custom kitchen, redwood ceilings, and an Italian marble saltwater pool.
Barry Downs and Fred Hollingsworth designed this 1967 home with long banks of windows, extensive wood paneling, and a pool at the forest’s edge.
The Zero area rug is from Nordic Knots.
Previously owned by a painter, this midcentury residence comes with original wood paneling, a dedicated artist’s studio, and bay vistas in three directions.
The couple behind Working Holiday revamped a nondescript house from top to bottom with brick and oak floors, limewash and Roman clay walls, and a checkerboard-tiled bathroom.
After a forest fire destroyed their cabin in the Santa Cruz Mountains, Jeff Waldman and Molly Fiffer built a new retreat with salvaged, charred timber and a community of friends.
The metalwork in this Melbourne home was a splurge at $29K, but the owners say the way it brings the house to life was worth the investment.
The Jason Hailey House has been meticulously restored in keeping with the architect’s vision—and it steps down a hillside with a series of lush outdoor spaces.
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