Units of 360-square-feet in size or less in size can be ordered as ANSI-certified mobile models for an additional $5K to $10k.
Skylights allow for sun to reach the inside of the home, while providing views of the sky and wildflower roof.
The Far Meadow A-frame by designer Heinz Legler, located about an hour’s drive from Yosemite, California, as featured in <i>Boutique Homes: Handpicked Vacation Rentals</i> (Avedition, 2017).
Boutique Homes: Handpicked Vacation Rentals