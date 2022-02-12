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Cabin ANNA began in 2016 as a way for Caspar Schols and his family to cope with a personal tragedy. At his mother’s request, he built a refuge on her rural forested property where the family “would feel connected and feel one,” says Schols. “I started dreaming of how we could be surrounded by life instead of shielded from it.” In ten months, the once physicist completed the Garden House: a prototype of what would, to his own surprise, turn into a much larger project oriented toward a deeper connection with the planet.
"Outside, we tucked the condensers away on black metal stands and surrounded them with a lovely gate, brickwork, tile, and lush plants to blend them seamlessly into the landscaping,” says Dabito. The home’s exterior features Butterfield by Sherwin-Williams, with the shutters adding a playful contrast in Stone Fruit, also by Sherwin Williams.
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