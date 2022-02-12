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Collection by Erik Lewis

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Photo courtesy of Cabin Anna
Photo courtesy of Cabin Anna
Photo courtesy of Cabin Anna
Photo courtesy of Cabin Anna
Cabin ANNA began in 2016 as a way for Caspar Schols and his family to cope with a personal tragedy. At his mother’s request, he built a refuge on her rural forested property where the family “would feel connected and feel one,” says Schols. “I started dreaming of how we could be surrounded by life instead of shielded from it.” In ten months, the once physicist completed the Garden House: a prototype of what would, to his own surprise, turn into a much larger project oriented toward a deeper connection with the planet.
Cabin ANNA began in 2016 as a way for Caspar Schols and his family to cope with a personal tragedy. At his mother’s request, he built a refuge on her rural forested property where the family “would feel connected and feel one,” says Schols. “I started dreaming of how we could be surrounded by life instead of shielded from it.” In ten months, the once physicist completed the Garden House: a prototype of what would, to his own surprise, turn into a much larger project oriented toward a deeper connection with the planet.
Just past sunrise at Betasso Overlook.
Just past sunrise at Betasso Overlook.
Twilight
Twilight
Lopez-Perez and Vargas aimed to reinvent the way houses are built, creating a signature rapid-construction system of 64 robot-engineered pieces.
Lopez-Perez and Vargas aimed to reinvent the way houses are built, creating a signature rapid-construction system of 64 robot-engineered pieces.
The Polyhaus comes in three separate styles and sizes: The Tetra-One (540 square feet) for $300,000; and the Tetra-Two (980 square feet) and Tetra-Three (1,165 square feet) both priced at $400,000.
The Polyhaus comes in three separate styles and sizes: The Tetra-One (540 square feet) for $300,000; and the Tetra-Two (980 square feet) and Tetra-Three (1,165 square feet) both priced at $400,000.
The Tetra-One features a sloped roof, 540 square feet of living space, including a spacious entryway, living area, bonus space, kitchen, and loft for sleeping.
The Tetra-One features a sloped roof, 540 square feet of living space, including a spacious entryway, living area, bonus space, kitchen, and loft for sleeping.
"Outside, we tucked the condensers away on black metal stands and surrounded them with a lovely gate, brickwork, tile, and lush plants to blend them seamlessly into the landscaping,” says Dabito. The home’s exterior features Butterfield by Sherwin-Williams, with the shutters adding a playful contrast in Stone Fruit, also by Sherwin Williams.
"Outside, we tucked the condensers away on black metal stands and surrounded them with a lovely gate, brickwork, tile, and lush plants to blend them seamlessly into the landscaping,” says Dabito. The home’s exterior features Butterfield by Sherwin-Williams, with the shutters adding a playful contrast in Stone Fruit, also by Sherwin Williams.
The smart thermostat by Trane makes controlling the temperature from anywhere with a smartphone a breeze. The Perilla Table Lamp by Dabito for Mitzi is paired with a vintage nightstand.
The smart thermostat by Trane makes controlling the temperature from anywhere with a smartphone a breeze. The Perilla Table Lamp by Dabito for Mitzi is paired with a vintage nightstand.
Insulating materials like this wooden pocket door help optimize the efficiency of the Trane heat pump.
Insulating materials like this wooden pocket door help optimize the efficiency of the Trane heat pump.

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