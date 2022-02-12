Our house is a Mid Century Modern built in 1946. it is located in the wooded and eclectic Montecito Heights area of Santa Rosa. The property is situated on the crest of a hill and enjoys views of the Mayacamas Mountains facing east towards Napa County. The house was designed by local architect Clarence Felciano. Although not widely known outside of Sonoma County, his architecture firm was one of the most sucessful in the area from the 1940's to the 1980's. Local projects designed by Felciano include the Sonoma County Justice Center, St. Eugene's Cathedral and Cardinal Newman High School. The architect's personal residence, which he also designed, is located across the street form our house. His firm's offices were located next door to that residence. The office building is still there and is the only commercial property in the Montecito Heights neighborhood. My wife Jes and I purchased our house 2018. Still livable, the house is worn and tired and in need of major renovations. Shortly after we purchased the house, we contacted Scott Bartley of Hall and Bartley Architecture and Design, also located in Santa Rosa. Scott began his career with Felciano's firm and, on his first visit, immediately recognized it as a Felciano design. We are also working with a local contractor, Richard Kirby of Annadel Builders. Richard lives in the neighborhood and now owns and operates his construction company from the original Feliciano firm's office building which Richard recently purchased and now serves as home to his construction company. The house is a two story, buit "into" the side of the hill. It was approximately 3,000 square feet and will be almost 4,000 after the renovation. The gently sloping lot is over 2/3's acre and blessed with mature manzanita, oaks, pines and scattered basalt boulders. The east side of the house is almost all windows. The planned renovations include a demolition and rebuild of a not-so-great 1970's second floor master bath room addition. The new replacement addition will now blend in with the original architecture, adding a new Master Bath, closet and two new baths on the expeanded lower floor.. We are also reconfiguring (to studs) the kitchen, located on the second floor and the entire lower floor (which was oddly finished in a cabin style, complete with pine paneling. The current original design incorporates a wall between the kitchen and living room that currently blocks the views and light. That was will be torn down to create a more modern "open" 600 square foot living and kitchen combination room.