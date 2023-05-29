Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
m
Collection by Marvin Charles

Favorites

View 12 Photos
Stainless steel with a mirror polish covers the “moving wall” in the dressing room, which opens to one of the bedrooms.
Stainless steel with a mirror polish covers the “moving wall” in the dressing room, which opens to one of the bedrooms.
Pink marble is unexpected, but adds the touch of warmth every kitchen needs.
Pink marble is unexpected, but adds the touch of warmth every kitchen needs.
The home features traditional kiva fireplaces throughout, with built-in benches crafted from hand-tooled plaster. “The rounded edges and details are quite beautiful,” says Moore.
The home features traditional kiva fireplaces throughout, with built-in benches crafted from hand-tooled plaster. “The rounded edges and details are quite beautiful,” says Moore.
A rooftop deck provides views of the beautiful Algarve coast.
A rooftop deck provides views of the beautiful Algarve coast.
Exterior
Exterior