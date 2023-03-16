SubscribeSign In
r
Collection by Rozentāls

Favorites

View 7 Photos
SHED specified a new linear window above the stovetop so as to better frame the views into the surrounding forest and yard.
SHED specified a new linear window above the stovetop so as to better frame the views into the surrounding forest and yard.
Lizz's parents—architect Louis Wasserman and landscape architect Caren Connolly—designed the house to take advantage of its hillside setting.
Lizz's parents—architect Louis Wasserman and landscape architect Caren Connolly—designed the house to take advantage of its hillside setting.