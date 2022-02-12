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Sliding door separating the rooms. The heart of the living room. The japanese inspired sliding doors acts fully flexible as room divider. When having guest it can be fully closed and for full privacy a curtain is available. Kitchen can also be closed and noise cancelling when cooking, or fully closed during messy days.
Architectural designer Sebastian Mariscal and project manager Jeff Svitak created a house in Venice, California, for Michael and Tamami Sylvester. Known as Dwell Home Venice for its role as an exemplification of modern architecture, the house is an homage to indoor-outdoor living. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
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