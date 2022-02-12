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Collection by Heather Crain

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Exterior
Exterior
For the bathroom, local studio Dusty Whipple Designs created a custom concrete sink. It sits within waterproof tadelakt plaster walls that run into the shower and around the room.
For the bathroom, local studio Dusty Whipple Designs created a custom concrete sink. It sits within waterproof tadelakt plaster walls that run into the shower and around the room.
Sliding door separating the rooms. The heart of the living room. The japanese inspired sliding doors acts fully flexible as room divider. When having guest it can be fully closed and for full privacy a curtain is available. Kitchen can also be closed and noise cancelling when cooking, or fully closed during messy days.
Sliding door separating the rooms. The heart of the living room. The japanese inspired sliding doors acts fully flexible as room divider. When having guest it can be fully closed and for full privacy a curtain is available. Kitchen can also be closed and noise cancelling when cooking, or fully closed during messy days.
When nature calls, the primary bathroom, which looks out onto a patio planted with ample greenery, is ready. The rusticated marble sink basin was shaped by Guillermo Ciocca, a designer based in Córdoba, Argentina.
When nature calls, the primary bathroom, which looks out onto a patio planted with ample greenery, is ready. The rusticated marble sink basin was shaped by Guillermo Ciocca, a designer based in Córdoba, Argentina.
The oak cabinet in the living room was another secondhand find. “It had the exact measurements of the wall,” says Annemie. “We just needed to hang it.” The throw blanket is from La Femme Garniture while the pillows and pendants are custom.
The oak cabinet in the living room was another secondhand find. “It had the exact measurements of the wall,” says Annemie. “We just needed to hang it.” The throw blanket is from La Femme Garniture while the pillows and pendants are custom.
"It's not about the space; it's about envisioning what you can do with what you have." —Loretta Gargan
"It's not about the space; it's about envisioning what you can do with what you have." —Loretta Gargan
Architectural designer Sebastian Mariscal and project manager Jeff Svitak created a house in Venice, California, for Michael and Tamami Sylvester. Known as Dwell Home Venice for its role as an exemplification of modern architecture, the house is an homage to indoor-outdoor living. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
Architectural designer Sebastian Mariscal and project manager Jeff Svitak created a house in Venice, California, for Michael and Tamami Sylvester. Known as Dwell Home Venice for its role as an exemplification of modern architecture, the house is an homage to indoor-outdoor living. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
A Pro-Ject turntable plays a record from John’s vinyl collection.
A Pro-Ject turntable plays a record from John’s vinyl collection.
The living area on the upper level leads out to a rooftop terrace.
The living area on the upper level leads out to a rooftop terrace.
View into the living room
View into the living room
A third-floor courtyard stands in for a backyard and gives Elodie, the couple’s two-year-old daughter, a place to play outdoors. A Hunting chair by Børge Mogensen shares the space with a child’s chair by Tomii Takashi and a vintage Danish coffee table.
A third-floor courtyard stands in for a backyard and gives Elodie, the couple’s two-year-old daughter, a place to play outdoors. A Hunting chair by Børge Mogensen shares the space with a child’s chair by Tomii Takashi and a vintage Danish coffee table.
Lambert &amp; Fils lights are suspended over the island.
Lambert &amp; Fils lights are suspended over the island.
Now, an eight-foot sliding door brings light into the kitchen and enables fluid movement between inside and out. The wider steps can serve as seats during a party, and they make for a graceful transition to the yard.
Now, an eight-foot sliding door brings light into the kitchen and enables fluid movement between inside and out. The wider steps can serve as seats during a party, and they make for a graceful transition to the yard.

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