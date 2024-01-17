Floor plan of House in San Isidro by Ábode Arquitectos
Another view of the main living area shows the connection between the ground and second floors, which are daylit by the same slim skylight above them. The steel coffee table and minimal sofa were custom made. The leather chairs were flea market finds.
The family room on the second floor overlooks the main living area below through a slender opening delineated by a railing. Both floors receive natural light through a rectangular skylight.
Plants grow all around—and on the roof of—the multilevel Buenos Aires home an architect and a textile company cofounder built on a 26-foot-wide lot.
In the renovated primary bathroom, a curbless shower creates a unifed room with the toilet and sink area.
An outdoor shower built into the stone is located at the rear of the tiny house.
A massive existing rock formation is embedded into the design, anchoring one corner of the tiny home and tying it to nature.
The
Space Talk in London, England was designed by EBBA and Studio Charlotte Taylor.
Looking at LB’s Record Bar in Melbourne, Australia, it’s plain to see that some listening bars lean into the retro associations that come with this kind of audio experience.
Public Records in Brooklyn, New York has multiple spaces to enjoy music, including THE ATRIUM (left) and UPSTAIRS (right).
Masako: Jazz & Coffee in Tokyo, Japan, is one of the city’s oldest kissa.
Floor plan of Walnut Expansion by Wittman Estes
Located off paved roads, across a river, and up a mountain, Pablo Pérez Palacios’s cabin in the Mexican wilderness has a rooftop terrace designed for entertaining.
In the bathroom, Kevin specified large format porcelain floor tile with staggered 2x8 ceramic Clé Tile on the walls.