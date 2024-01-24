Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Zach Batteer and Carlyle Scott designed Field Cabin, a 288-square foot accommodation at Serana, their communal retreat in Paige, Texas. Wrapped in Yakisugi-treated pine, the cabin took 40 days and almost $46K to build.
CollectiveProject designed a three-story home in Bangalore, India that is fashioned from blocks handcrafted out of debris from the previous structure on site. Lush vegetation including mango, avocado, and citrus trees helps the home recede into the background.
The corridor features a rich tapestry of textures and colour.
The couple<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> wanted the house to be a thoughtful contribution to Fire Island's distinctly modern aesthetic. The geometric shape and expansive windows call to mind the vernacular of Sea Ranch while the cedar-clad exterior fits right in with the neighbors. An overhang on the deck adds architectural flare while also helping to reflect light back into the home. </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> </span>
In the primary bedroom, built-in storage is ship-like and not particularly plentiful. “I’d rather live in 850-square-feet by the ocean and see the sunrise every morning than in 3,000-square-feet in the suburbs,” Caleb says.
Shannon Richards, Caleb’s partner, often uses her laptop at the 13-foot long banquette, which needed to be finessed a bit because the initial version looked too bulky. The team laid the maple floorboards at an angle and used a white-tinged stain that will preserve their natural appearance.
In a guest bedroom, the “Olivia” pendant from West Elm.
A graphic wallpaper by Kate Zaremba wraps the kids' bathroom with sconces by Allied Maker.
After: "I think the design on the facade of our shophouse suits us. We tend to prefer simple and understated designs," says Kelvin on the shophouse's facade that is less elaborate than some others in the area.
After: At the master bathroom's bathtub, the architect turned an existing water feature into a planter.
The large skylight over the bed was a necessary addition for Peterson-Hui. Polycarbonate panels let in light without making the camper a fishbowl. At night, campers slide the curtains (which are shower curtains cut short) closed for extra privacy.
With walls of glass on two sides, being in the breakfast nook feels almost like being outside.
Although previous owners built a pool at a lower part of the yard near the piano room, the couple decided to build a new one just off the kitchen. “We thought, it would be amazing to have a pool that was kind of jutting out, with the backdrop of the city,” John says. The patio doubles as entertaining space for summer parties.
Working with salvaged and donated materials (and without ferry service), the Stinn Family assembled this dreamy getaway piece by piece.
On a clear day, you can catch a whiff of sea salt from atop the cliffside.
This 530-square-foot prefab in East Sussex, England, was designed by Michael Kendrick Architects for a family who wanted to build a woodland retreat/rental on their property. Immersing the lodge into the forest reflects the family’s intent to, as the architects explain, “enhance the ecological biodiversity of the area, protect wildlife, and enable guests … to understand and appreciate the fauna, flora, and unique history and nature of the area, while supporting and promoting the local economy.”
The balance of mint green-painted ironwork, plants, pool, and blue sky capture the warmth of the Mérida indoor-outdoor living environment.
