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Collection by Jack Hess

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Beyond its gable form, the hut rejects conventions of Nordic architecture, instead drawing influence from "imaginary universes of adventure movies from the ’80s,
Beyond its gable form, the hut rejects conventions of Nordic architecture, instead drawing influence from "imaginary universes of adventure movies from the ’80s,
The remote studio/office that Robert Swatt of Swatt Miers Architects designed for a Healdsburg, California, property is marked by glass walls that provide the feeling of working in nature.
The remote studio/office that Robert Swatt of Swatt Miers Architects designed for a Healdsburg, California, property is marked by glass walls that provide the feeling of working in nature.
The interior was changed to remove the head-height walkway and make the living space feel taller. Accordion windows were added to the kitchen to better connect it with the outdoor lounge. Spaces like the bedroom and bath are stowed in a millwork structure at the end of the unit with its own separate entrance.
The interior was changed to remove the head-height walkway and make the living space feel taller. Accordion windows were added to the kitchen to better connect it with the outdoor lounge. Spaces like the bedroom and bath are stowed in a millwork structure at the end of the unit with its own separate entrance.
Charly started by painting a single red wall. Then he added a second, and a third, until the entire living room was crisp and crimson.
Charly started by painting a single red wall. Then he added a second, and a third, until the entire living room was crisp and crimson.
A structure built in a Polish ROD cannot be permanent, nor can it exceed 375 square feet.
A structure built in a Polish ROD cannot be permanent, nor can it exceed 375 square feet.
Seattle firm Wittman Estes designed this compact cabin floating above a meadow on Whidbey Island.
Seattle firm Wittman Estes designed this compact cabin floating above a meadow on Whidbey Island.
The pilot home on Whidbey Island demonstrates the system’s potential: a 600-square-foot interior paired with nearly equal covered outdoor space, set lightly on a pin foundation that protects tree roots and cuts carbon by 77 percent. "Puzzle Prefab can be modified according to each site,
The pilot home on Whidbey Island demonstrates the system’s potential: a 600-square-foot interior paired with nearly equal covered outdoor space, set lightly on a pin foundation that protects tree roots and cuts carbon by 77 percent. "Puzzle Prefab can be modified according to each site,
Featuring more than 100 species, the garden is brimming with bird and insect attractants. “Surya’s first word was the Hindi word for bird,” says Surya’s father, Ali, “and it’s amazing to see all the birds that are coming through here now that are attracted to certain plants.”
Featuring more than 100 species, the garden is brimming with bird and insect attractants. “Surya’s first word was the Hindi word for bird,” says Surya’s father, Ali, “and it’s amazing to see all the birds that are coming through here now that are attracted to certain plants.”
"The owner wanted the front door to match the same yellow of Caterpillar, the heavy machinery company,
"The owner wanted the front door to match the same yellow of Caterpillar, the heavy machinery company,
Before: Despite an uninspiring façade, the carriage house had something other buildings did not: a curb cut, which René needed to be able to have a parking space in the building. “It became a game around finding a particular property that had a curb cut, because you cannot create a new parking space inside a building in New York City anymore,” says René. “You have to find something that already has the curb cut to be able to have a garage.”
Before: Despite an uninspiring façade, the carriage house had something other buildings did not: a curb cut, which René needed to be able to have a parking space in the building. “It became a game around finding a particular property that had a curb cut, because you cannot create a new parking space inside a building in New York City anymore,” says René. “You have to find something that already has the curb cut to be able to have a garage.”
Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP used 87 translucent bricks to reframe a family’s connection to nature and the city.
Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP used 87 translucent bricks to reframe a family’s connection to nature and the city.

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