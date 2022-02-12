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The interior was changed to remove the head-height walkway and make the living space feel taller. Accordion windows were added to the kitchen to better connect it with the outdoor lounge. Spaces like the bedroom and bath are stowed in a millwork structure at the end of the unit with its own separate entrance.
Before: Despite an uninspiring façade, the carriage house had something other buildings did not: a curb cut, which René needed to be able to have a parking space in the building. “It became a game around finding a particular property that had a curb cut, because you cannot create a new parking space inside a building in New York City anymore,” says René. “You have to find something that already has the curb cut to be able to have a garage.”
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