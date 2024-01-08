Eric Logan's guest house is adjacent to his family’s home. The interiors are made up of oiled masonite wall paneling, raw MDF cabinetry, and an oiled concrete floor.
Says Kundig, “The clients are great parents and are always undertaking adventures as a mindful, deliberate way of developing memories as a family.”
Cor-Ten steel acts as the primary exterior material. Subtle design features in the steel paneling of the guest wing create notable results; every other panel is slightly offset to create visual and unexpected interest.
The stainless steel column is set outboard of the envelope to allow for a corner opening wall system.
A large window wall folds in to create a spacious deck that wraps up and over to become the roof and overhang of the home.
South street facing facade
A standing seam metal roof wraps down the exterior wall of the home to protect against the harsh winds of the terrain.
Completed for an approximate cost of $2,000,000, the modern, net-zero home features 3,835 square feet and is located in the heart of Suncadia’s master-planned community.
Evening at Gregory Creek
The master bedroom faces the east to capture the morning sun.
The north elevation in the rear of home has few windows for privacy. The volume to the left houses the master bedroom while the rightmost volume contains the walk-in closet.
Kanuka Valley House by WireDog Architecture
Corrugated Cor-Ten steel clads the entryway that connects the two cedar-clad wings.
Based on Stillwater's sd-133 plan, this home has 2,300 square feet of space with dramatic ceilings (over 12 feet high) and no interior load-bearing walls. The home also features Stillwater's signature butterfly roof.
Mela Breen and David Good set out to build a zero-energy property that blended into its surroundings in the Sierra Nevada Mountains.