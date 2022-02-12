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Collection by
sean grummer
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A Czech designer partners with local stonemasons and carpenters to convert a tattered structure into a boutique guesthouse in the Carpathian Mountains.
Designed by Buff, Straub, & Hensman, this landmark 1954 home has a massive concrete fireplace, an interior Japanese garden, and a bridge leading down to a series of ponds.
Surrounded by cedars on Vancouver’s North Shore, the Japanese-inspired home was originally designed as an artist retreat.
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