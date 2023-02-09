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The main body of the house is clad in cedar painted in Benjamin Moore Deep Caviar, joined with Buechel Stone Spalted Oak Sienna Flats, and natural cedar on the ends. Each finish alludes to the different eras of the house, layered together, with the painted cedar marking “the original body of the home,” says Natalie. “The stone felt like it was an important element of the earth to bring in, and the two other cedar elements at the ends are additions.”
Having bought and restored several quirky properties in Washington over the years, including a five-story tree house and a 100-year-old barracks, architect Jason F. McLennan and his wife, artist Tracy McLennan, bought the camp-like retreat in 2020—even though it had no power or running water at the time and is on a secluded island with no ferry service.
Audi Culver and Ivy Siosi had never built a house before, but as the founders of Siosi, a decade-old furniture company known for its use of domestic, sustainably sourced hardwood and simple, Scandinavian-influenced forms, they were up for the challenge. A large parcel a few miles from downtown caught their eye, and when the owner split it into four smaller lots, they snapped one up.
In the living area on the top floor, the architects selected an adjustable shelving system from Rimadesio to hold books, records, and music equipment for the clients, who are self-proclaimed audio- and bibliophiles. The furniture was acquired and refurbished by the owners from a neighbor, who was downsizing. A retractable window wall from Marvin expands the space to the outdoors via a connecting Cedar-clad deck.
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