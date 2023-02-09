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The Copper Fox Treehouse Airbnb rental is located on the owners’ six-acre wooded property near Bradbury Mountain State Park in Maine.
The Copper Fox Treehouse Airbnb rental is located on the owners’ six-acre wooded property near Bradbury Mountain State Park in Maine.
The main body of the house is clad in cedar painted in Benjamin Moore Deep Caviar, joined with Buechel Stone Spalted Oak Sienna Flats, and natural cedar on the ends. Each finish alludes to the different eras of the house, layered together, with the painted cedar marking “the original body of the home,” says Natalie. “The stone felt like it was an important element of the earth to bring in, and the two other cedar elements at the ends are additions.”
The main body of the house is clad in cedar painted in Benjamin Moore Deep Caviar, joined with Buechel Stone Spalted Oak Sienna Flats, and natural cedar on the ends. Each finish alludes to the different eras of the house, layered together, with the painted cedar marking “the original body of the home,” says Natalie. “The stone felt like it was an important element of the earth to bring in, and the two other cedar elements at the ends are additions.”
An additional sleeping area awaits in the cozy loft, complete with a picture window.
An additional sleeping area awaits in the cozy loft, complete with a picture window.
Reclaimed wood covers the ceiling in the main room and bedroom. The large white light fixture was reused from the barn’s previous incarnation, and the sectional is from Interior Define.
Reclaimed wood covers the ceiling in the main room and bedroom. The large white light fixture was reused from the barn’s previous incarnation, and the sectional is from Interior Define.
Connect Homes' units span between 460 and 3200 square feet in size. Unique among prefabs, some models reach two or three stories high.
Connect Homes' units span between 460 and 3200 square feet in size. Unique among prefabs, some models reach two or three stories high.
Pine and gravel sleepers follow the site’s natural slope, weaving through the existing pine trees until reaching the home’s entrance.
Pine and gravel sleepers follow the site’s natural slope, weaving through the existing pine trees until reaching the home’s entrance.
The IWI can be extended or compressed, depending on the needs of the user. When compressed, it behaves like a piece of furniture or a shelf.
The IWI can be extended or compressed, depending on the needs of the user. When compressed, it behaves like a piece of furniture or a shelf.
Having bought and restored several quirky properties in Washington over the years, including a five-story tree house and a 100-year-old barracks, architect Jason F. McLennan and his wife, artist Tracy McLennan, bought the camp-like retreat in 2020—even though it had no power or running water at the time and is on a secluded island with no ferry service.
Having bought and restored several quirky properties in Washington over the years, including a five-story tree house and a 100-year-old barracks, architect Jason F. McLennan and his wife, artist Tracy McLennan, bought the camp-like retreat in 2020—even though it had no power or running water at the time and is on a secluded island with no ferry service.
Surrounded by oak trees and lush grasslands, Field Cabin features a steeply pitched roof and an expansive glass door and decking on the front facade.
Surrounded by oak trees and lush grasslands, Field Cabin features a steeply pitched roof and an expansive glass door and decking on the front facade.
Audi Culver and Ivy Siosi had never built a house before, but as the founders of Siosi, a decade-old furniture company known for its use of domestic, sustainably sourced hardwood and simple, Scandinavian-influenced forms, they were up for the challenge. A large parcel a few miles from downtown caught their eye, and when the owner split it into four smaller lots, they snapped one up.
Audi Culver and Ivy Siosi had never built a house before, but as the founders of Siosi, a decade-old furniture company known for its use of domestic, sustainably sourced hardwood and simple, Scandinavian-influenced forms, they were up for the challenge. A large parcel a few miles from downtown caught their eye, and when the owner split it into four smaller lots, they snapped one up.
The kitchen is a balance of woods and stone, with marble on the large island and Naica quartzite in a leathered finish on the perimeter counters and backsplash. The stove hood is a custom plaster finish: “I was constantly looking for ways to add softness,” says interior designer Holly Waterfield.
The kitchen is a balance of woods and stone, with marble on the large island and Naica quartzite in a leathered finish on the perimeter counters and backsplash. The stove hood is a custom plaster finish: “I was constantly looking for ways to add softness,” says interior designer Holly Waterfield.
In the living area, existing built-in seating is complemented by Mies van der Rohe lounge chairs and custom coffee tables by Michael James Moran.
In the living area, existing built-in seating is complemented by Mies van der Rohe lounge chairs and custom coffee tables by Michael James Moran.
The Alerce shingles change color when it rains, moving from red to grey. “It’s alive,” says Marambio.
The Alerce shingles change color when it rains, moving from red to grey. “It’s alive,” says Marambio.
In the living area on the top floor, the architects selected an adjustable shelving system from Rimadesio to hold books, records, and music equipment for the clients, who are self-proclaimed audio- and bibliophiles. The furniture was acquired and refurbished by the owners from a neighbor, who was downsizing. A retractable window wall from Marvin expands the space to the outdoors via a connecting Cedar-clad deck.
In the living area on the top floor, the architects selected an adjustable shelving system from Rimadesio to hold books, records, and music equipment for the clients, who are self-proclaimed audio- and bibliophiles. The furniture was acquired and refurbished by the owners from a neighbor, who was downsizing. A retractable window wall from Marvin expands the space to the outdoors via a connecting Cedar-clad deck.
The owners toured this home, which surrounds a mature tipu tipu tree, while visiting relatives for the day. The brick is original to the 1947 construction.
The owners toured this home, which surrounds a mature tipu tipu tree, while visiting relatives for the day. The brick is original to the 1947 construction.
The kitchen underwent the most dramatic change, being relocated to the back of the house adjacent to the living room. White Oak floors and casework and new Kolbe windows warm up the space. The pendant light is from Design Within Reach, and the bar stools are custom from Sean Woolsey.
The kitchen underwent the most dramatic change, being relocated to the back of the house adjacent to the living room. White Oak floors and casework and new Kolbe windows warm up the space. The pendant light is from Design Within Reach, and the bar stools are custom from Sean Woolsey.

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