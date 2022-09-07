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Collection by Michael Kitts

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The custom cabinetry is by Big Branch Woodworking, and the counters are Dekton Uyuni with a 4mm thickness. The wall sconce is the Lexi small in Ocean Blue by Cedar &amp; Moss.
The custom cabinetry is by Big Branch Woodworking, and the counters are Dekton Uyuni with a 4mm thickness. The wall sconce is the Lexi small in Ocean Blue by Cedar &amp; Moss.
Inside there are spacious areas for cooking and entertaining, a connection to the garden, and humble materials like corten steel, CNC-cut plywood, and cement.
Inside there are spacious areas for cooking and entertaining, a connection to the garden, and humble materials like corten steel, CNC-cut plywood, and cement.
In 2020, Isabel and David Yahng bought their Portland house, which was originally designed by architect Saul Zaik in 1963.
In 2020, Isabel and David Yahng bought their Portland house, which was originally designed by architect Saul Zaik in 1963.