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Collection by
Michael Kitts
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The custom cabinetry is by Big Branch Woodworking, and the counters are Dekton Uyuni with a 4mm thickness. The wall sconce is the Lexi small in Ocean Blue by Cedar & Moss.
Inside there are spacious areas for cooking and entertaining, a connection to the garden, and humble materials like corten steel, CNC-cut plywood, and cement.
In 2020, Isabel and David Yahng bought their Portland house, which was originally designed by architect Saul Zaik in 1963.
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