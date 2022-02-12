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Collection by Kate Dundes

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“You can really feel when you’re in the interior that it is exterior when you make the windows disappear completely,” says architect Ignacio Urquiza. “They disappear completely so the interior dining and living turn into exterior. The architecture tries to not disappear, but rather to blend with the reflection of the windows.”
“You can really feel when you’re in the interior that it is exterior when you make the windows disappear completely,” says architect Ignacio Urquiza. “They disappear completely so the interior dining and living turn into exterior. The architecture tries to not disappear, but rather to blend with the reflection of the windows.”
Principle structural beams were left exposed and offset by white-painted drywall. Schnabel sourced a variety of antiques to mix in with modern furnishings, to maintain the desired balance.
Principle structural beams were left exposed and offset by white-painted drywall. Schnabel sourced a variety of antiques to mix in with modern furnishings, to maintain the desired balance.
The luxe bathroom has marble, wood, and tile, materials echoed elsewhere throughout the home.
The luxe bathroom has marble, wood, and tile, materials echoed elsewhere throughout the home.
The home's ceilings are clad in plywood, which pair with the oak floors to add natural texture.
The home's ceilings are clad in plywood, which pair with the oak floors to add natural texture.
A thin wall of glass divides the entrance from a recreation area in one corner of the main floor.
A thin wall of glass divides the entrance from a recreation area in one corner of the main floor.
The custom brick fireplace was designed as one piece, with no separate materials for the mantle or the foreground bench.
The custom brick fireplace was designed as one piece, with no separate materials for the mantle or the foreground bench.
The built-in furniture, including the couch, low shelf, and coffee table, is all made from the same wood with the same finish so as to bland with the floors. Bespoke velvet cushions line the couch and the artwork is by Jon.
The built-in furniture, including the couch, low shelf, and coffee table, is all made from the same wood with the same finish so as to bland with the floors. Bespoke velvet cushions line the couch and the artwork is by Jon.
LBT flooring is used throughout the unit; the countertops are Quartz.
LBT flooring is used throughout the unit; the countertops are Quartz.
The roof is clad in natural cedar with a copper trim.
The roof is clad in natural cedar with a copper trim.
These projects cleverly address issues ranging from affordable housing to building sustainably in the face of climate change.
These projects cleverly address issues ranging from affordable housing to building sustainably in the face of climate change.
Also on the property is a main house that was built in the 1800s. After thoroughly renovating the structure, it now consists of a dining area and large open kitchen on the main floor, and a library with a seating area on the second floor. Breakfast is included in your stay and is served here throughout the year. From April to November, lunch and dinner will also be served.
Also on the property is a main house that was built in the 1800s. After thoroughly renovating the structure, it now consists of a dining area and large open kitchen on the main floor, and a library with a seating area on the second floor. Breakfast is included in your stay and is served here throughout the year. From April to November, lunch and dinner will also be served.
“We proposed a rule in the beginning that the architects would have complete liberty in their design,” says resident Claudio Sodi.
“We proposed a rule in the beginning that the architects would have complete liberty in their design,” says resident Claudio Sodi.
A third of the house and deck cantilever out toward the stream, and the void beneath the deck provides a place for wood storage. The cabin sits just 100 feet from the water, and with the windows open you can hear the ambient rush of the stream from throughout the house.
A third of the house and deck cantilever out toward the stream, and the void beneath the deck provides a place for wood storage. The cabin sits just 100 feet from the water, and with the windows open you can hear the ambient rush of the stream from throughout the house.
Avocado's Eco line is the world's only Climate Neutral Certified® mattress brand, with "net zero
Avocado's Eco line is the world's only Climate Neutral Certified® mattress brand, with "net zero
When Austin-based firm Matt Fajkus Architecture was tasked with renovating this classic midcentury home, they sought to open up the interior—not only by unifying the common areas into an open-plan layout, but also by literally raising the home's roof. This strategy increased the ceiling height on three sides of the home, allowing for the insertion of clerestory windows to create a bright and airy open living space. "The raised ceiling maintains the original pitched roof geometry to stay harmonious with the existing gabled roof in the private zone," explain the architects in a statement.
When Austin-based firm Matt Fajkus Architecture was tasked with renovating this classic midcentury home, they sought to open up the interior—not only by unifying the common areas into an open-plan layout, but also by literally raising the home's roof. This strategy increased the ceiling height on three sides of the home, allowing for the insertion of clerestory windows to create a bright and airy open living space. "The raised ceiling maintains the original pitched roof geometry to stay harmonious with the existing gabled roof in the private zone," explain the architects in a statement.
A view of the connecting vestibule for which the house is named. The exterior is clad entirely in tiles made from recycled rubber and plastic—technically a roofing material—giving the eaveless home a tightly wrapped skin. “Although we used a traditional gabled form, we wanted to clean it up quite a bit,” says Bruns.
A view of the connecting vestibule for which the house is named. The exterior is clad entirely in tiles made from recycled rubber and plastic—technically a roofing material—giving the eaveless home a tightly wrapped skin. “Although we used a traditional gabled form, we wanted to clean it up quite a bit,” says Bruns.
The kitchen organically paves the way to the pantry area through the cabinets.
The kitchen organically paves the way to the pantry area through the cabinets.

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