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Julie Torres Moskovitz, who designed New York’s first certified Passive House, recently finished her first book, The Greenest Home (Princeton Architectural Press), about the first wave of ultragreen homes in the United States (following the 40,000 already constructed in Europe). The title hits shelves in May 2013. Here, a custom stainless steel stair with treads of perforated steel replaces the old wood staircase in the rehabbed Park Slope brownstone.
On the Greek island of Zakynthos, architects Katie Kasabalis and Darius Woo designed a custom prefab cabin and installed it on land that has been in Katie’s family for generations. Set behind a stone house that belonged to her grandmother, the rust-red structure provides cozy accommodations for the couple and their two daughters when they visit the island from their home in London.
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