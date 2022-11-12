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Collection by Nancy Haseley

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The clients nixed a powder coating on the stair treads, fearing it would wear away, but approved it for custom, gray steel vanities in the master bathroom. Bathroom floors look like poured concrete but are actually thin, troweled-on microtopping.
The clients nixed a powder coating on the stair treads, fearing it would wear away, but approved it for custom, gray steel vanities in the master bathroom. Bathroom floors look like poured concrete but are actually thin, troweled-on microtopping.
Julie Torres Moskovitz, who designed New York’s first certified Passive House, recently finished her first book, The Greenest Home (Princeton Architectural Press), about the first wave of ultragreen homes in the United States (following the 40,000 already constructed in Europe). The title hits shelves in May 2013. Here, a custom stainless steel stair with treads of perforated steel replaces the old wood staircase in the rehabbed Park Slope brownstone.
Julie Torres Moskovitz, who designed New York’s first certified Passive House, recently finished her first book, The Greenest Home (Princeton Architectural Press), about the first wave of ultragreen homes in the United States (following the 40,000 already constructed in Europe). The title hits shelves in May 2013. Here, a custom stainless steel stair with treads of perforated steel replaces the old wood staircase in the rehabbed Park Slope brownstone.
Bierman designed the custom wood and resin kitchen cabinetry with a carpenter.
Bierman designed the custom wood and resin kitchen cabinetry with a carpenter.
Sterling windows let light in the front facade, and a Velux skylight illuminates a loft in the main bedroom, which Eva uses to relax and meditate. “It’s a big space,” Eva says, “so I think it needed to be lightened up.”
Sterling windows let light in the front facade, and a Velux skylight illuminates a loft in the main bedroom, which Eva uses to relax and meditate. “It’s a big space,” Eva says, “so I think it needed to be lightened up.”
In the guest bedroom, an Akari 120A pendant lamp by Isamu Noguchi hangs above a Decimo Bed from Veta and a NychairX by Takeshi Nii.
In the guest bedroom, an Akari 120A pendant lamp by Isamu Noguchi hangs above a Decimo Bed from Veta and a NychairX by Takeshi Nii.
Before: An open plan in name only, the kitchen felt isolated while the living area floated without definition.
Before: An open plan in name only, the kitchen felt isolated while the living area floated without definition.
The minimalist kitchen is open to the nearby living area.
The minimalist kitchen is open to the nearby living area.
In the living room, iconic design takes center stage: Fronzoni ’64 seating by A.G. Fronzoni for Cappellini, a Flight recliner by Jeffrey Bernett and Nicholas Dodziuk, and Fogg rugs by Kasthall ground the space.
In the living room, iconic design takes center stage: Fronzoni ’64 seating by A.G. Fronzoni for Cappellini, a Flight recliner by Jeffrey Bernett and Nicholas Dodziuk, and Fogg rugs by Kasthall ground the space.
Large sliding doors by Cortizo bring in more light and connection.
Large sliding doors by Cortizo bring in more light and connection.
A narrow threshold evokes the warren-like feel of the original interiors.
A narrow threshold evokes the warren-like feel of the original interiors.
A clean-lined bathroom of stone and concrete.
A clean-lined bathroom of stone and concrete.
A dialogue between ancient and contemporary can be seen in the bedroom.
A dialogue between ancient and contemporary can be seen in the bedroom.
On the Greek island of Zakynthos, architects Katie Kasabalis and Darius Woo designed a custom prefab cabin and installed it on land that has been in Katie’s family for generations. Set behind a stone house that belonged to her grandmother, the rust-red structure provides cozy accommodations for the couple and their two daughters when they visit the island from their home in London.
On the Greek island of Zakynthos, architects Katie Kasabalis and Darius Woo designed a custom prefab cabin and installed it on land that has been in Katie’s family for generations. Set behind a stone house that belonged to her grandmother, the rust-red structure provides cozy accommodations for the couple and their two daughters when they visit the island from their home in London.
The 200-square-foot structure was built in Romania by Eco Tiny House and shipped to the island with furnishings and glazing already in place.
The 200-square-foot structure was built in Romania by Eco Tiny House and shipped to the island with furnishings and glazing already in place.

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