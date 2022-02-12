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Collection by Mat Unger

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In the kitchen, Eames chairs flank a custom dining table, and the pendant is by Wever &amp; Ducré.
In the kitchen, Eames chairs flank a custom dining table, and the pendant is by Wever &amp; Ducré.
The home's L shape is about taking in views in both directions, be it the Andes Mountains to the south or Ranco Lake to the north.
The home's L shape is about taking in views in both directions, be it the Andes Mountains to the south or Ranco Lake to the north.
Steps lead from the home to the beach.
Steps lead from the home to the beach.