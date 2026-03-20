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The primary bedroom features a built-in walnut bed handcrafted by Kyle (Stille Home).
The primary bedroom features a built-in walnut bed handcrafted by Kyle (Stille Home).
The guest bathroom—one of Leah’s favorite rooms—features a custom walnut vanity, and cement “Bateau Everglade” tile from Zia Tile. “I was a little nervous to go with such a bold patterned tile, but I couldn't be more obsessed with how it turned out,” she says.
The guest bathroom—one of Leah’s favorite rooms—features a custom walnut vanity, and cement “Bateau Everglade” tile from Zia Tile. “I was a little nervous to go with such a bold patterned tile, but I couldn't be more obsessed with how it turned out,” she says.
The revamped kitchen features custom walnut cabinetry by Stille Home—all made from a fallen walnut tree from Leah and Kyle’s last project. All of the home’s cabinets and custom built-ins were the result of a close collaboration between Leah and Kyle. “It’s rare to find a builder who can instantly understand the wild ideas in my head, and bring them to life even more beautiful than I imagined,” says Leah.
The revamped kitchen features custom walnut cabinetry by Stille Home—all made from a fallen walnut tree from Leah and Kyle’s last project. All of the home’s cabinets and custom built-ins were the result of a close collaboration between Leah and Kyle. “It’s rare to find a builder who can instantly understand the wild ideas in my head, and bring them to life even more beautiful than I imagined,” says Leah.
The living room features a pendant from Ochre and Silk, barstools from Hati Home, and a wool rug from Revival. The European Walnut floors throughout the home are Stuga “Zig Zag.”
The living room features a pendant from Ochre and Silk, barstools from Hati Home, and a wool rug from Revival. The European Walnut floors throughout the home are Stuga “Zig Zag.”
Deciding not to paint the original ceiling (”I was tempted so many times!” she says) was one of Leah’s biggest design decisions. “I feared it’d have a cabin look, but ultimately trusted my gut and it turned out to be one of my favorite rooms in the home,” Leah says.
Deciding not to paint the original ceiling (”I was tempted so many times!” she says) was one of Leah’s biggest design decisions. “I feared it’d have a cabin look, but ultimately trusted my gut and it turned out to be one of my favorite rooms in the home,” Leah says.
While Leah and Kyle initially wanted to fully open up the wall between the kitchen and the living room, discovering that it was load-bearing changed their plans. “We ended up opening the wall up so you could see into the beautiful kitchen, and made a custom hood vent with shelves,” says Leah. “Looking back, I am not sure I even would have wanted it removed now.”
While Leah and Kyle initially wanted to fully open up the wall between the kitchen and the living room, discovering that it was load-bearing changed their plans. “We ended up opening the wall up so you could see into the beautiful kitchen, and made a custom hood vent with shelves,” says Leah. “Looking back, I am not sure I even would have wanted it removed now.”
A series of bluestone patios, courtyards, and terraces creates several outdoor sitting areas around the house, while the landscaped grounds include a koi pond, Pennsylvania fieldstone walkways, and a pergola-topped deck. A custom stone landscape wall was completed by the landscape architect responsible for portions of the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s walls.
A series of bluestone patios, courtyards, and terraces creates several outdoor sitting areas around the house, while the landscaped grounds include a koi pond, Pennsylvania fieldstone walkways, and a pergola-topped deck. A custom stone landscape wall was completed by the landscape architect responsible for portions of the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s walls.
To create clean views of the lush greenery outside the home, the architect kept some of the windows fixed, allowing for minimal framing. Those that do open were strategically placed with cross breezes in mind.
To create clean views of the lush greenery outside the home, the architect kept some of the windows fixed, allowing for minimal framing. Those that do open were strategically placed with cross breezes in mind.
In Sydney’s Russell Lea suburb, local firm CplusC Architectural Workshop renovated a four-bedroom family residence to celebrate togetherness and a connection with the natural world. Throughout the dwelling, a circular motif facilitates a strong visual connection between the different spaces, both indoors and out. A large, round window nook that overlooks the backyard draws on the traditional Japanese concept of <i>shakkei</i>, in which a background landscape—or “borrowed scenery”—is incorporated into the composition of a garden.
shakkei
Maintaining a strong connection to the outdoors informed the design strategy, too. Space4Architecture placed windows along natural sight lines within the house, like this view from the hallway into the bedroom. “The window is not necessarily centered in a room,” Ruggieri says. “It could also be tucked in a corner. Our ambition is always to be able to bring the eye from inside all the way to the outside seamlessly.”
Maintaining a strong connection to the outdoors informed the design strategy, too. Space4Architecture placed windows along natural sight lines within the house, like this view from the hallway into the bedroom. “The window is not necessarily centered in a room,” Ruggieri says. “It could also be tucked in a corner. Our ambition is always to be able to bring the eye from inside all the way to the outside seamlessly.”

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