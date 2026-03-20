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The revamped kitchen features custom walnut cabinetry by Stille Home—all made from a fallen walnut tree from Leah and Kyle’s last project. All of the home’s cabinets and custom built-ins were the result of a close collaboration between Leah and Kyle. “It’s rare to find a builder who can instantly understand the wild ideas in my head, and bring them to life even more beautiful than I imagined,” says Leah.
While Leah and Kyle initially wanted to fully open up the wall between the kitchen and the living room, discovering that it was load-bearing changed their plans. “We ended up opening the wall up so you could see into the beautiful kitchen, and made a custom hood vent with shelves,” says Leah. “Looking back, I am not sure I even would have wanted it removed now.”
A series of bluestone patios, courtyards, and terraces creates several outdoor sitting areas around the house, while the landscaped grounds include a koi pond, Pennsylvania fieldstone walkways, and a pergola-topped deck. A custom stone landscape wall was completed by the landscape architect responsible for portions of the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s walls.
Maintaining a strong connection to the outdoors informed the design strategy, too. Space4Architecture placed windows along natural sight lines within the house, like this view from the hallway into the bedroom. “The window is not necessarily centered in a room,” Ruggieri says. “It could also be tucked in a corner. Our ambition is always to be able to bring the eye from inside all the way to the outside seamlessly.”
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