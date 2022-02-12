The handles are from Gon's collection for ZETA. "We understand that architecture exists at multiple scales,
Floor plan of Casa Pop by Gon Architects
Storage was so critical to the renovation, and Gon took time to understand just how much space the couple needed. “We want to understand how many T-shirts do they have? How many pairs of underwear? Everything. It's such a big list because we try to fit everything into our plan.”
The house's wood ceiling beams extend beyond the glass walls, emphasizing indoor-outdoor connection, as does the slatted wood ceiling.
After a decade living in the 1965 house by a celebrated local architect, the pair tasked Risa Boyer Architecture with reconfiguring a few of its common spaces—which went a long way in rejuvenating the residence.
The 1,100-square foot suite sits at the rear of the property where a shed once stood.
“From day one, it was ‘no notes,'” says Rose.
"Sipping my morning coffee, listening to the morning doves, and watching the hummingbirds and butterflies get nectar from flowers we planted inspires us,
The couple's indie rock band, Somewhere in Between,
He also figured out how to install a sauna into the hillside.
Austin meticulously graded the land to make space for a garden.
The new bathroom has space for a soaking tub.
The new guest bedroom features a door that leads to the garden.
Deena and Austin's primary bedroom puts the focus on the views with a bed that faces it. The bed is on a custom platform and surrounded by cabinetry the couple built.
Art found on Etsy brings color to the vintage furnishings.
Deena and Austin wanted to embrace the midcentury modern origins of the home through their design choices. By positioning the furnishings toward the views, they always have a connection outside.
Deena and Austin leaned into the home's midcentury history, and gave this corner of the living room a well-used piano.