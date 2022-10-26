Dwell House
Niche & Firefly, Study Illustration
Niche & Cat, Courtyard Illustration
Axonometric View Illustration
Rendered Floor Plan
Four side Elevations of Study
Floor Plan
Courtyard, Bar Niches
Courtyard, Bar Niches with collectibles from around the world
Courtyard, Skylights in the ceiling following the seating elements in the space
Texture and Materials, Left to Right - Sandstone, Pebbles & Lime clay finish
Courtyard, Fixed seating with planter and Stone artwork on the wall
Courtyard, Entrance door to the Study
Courtyard, close-up shot of loose seating, Imli, handmade with wicker
Courtyard, Skylight casting light shadow on the fixed seating
The study, close-up shot of Firefly, light installation
The study, with the backdrop of Firefly, light installation
Study, storage niche with collectibles, accenting the space
The study, storage arches complimenting the arches on the door
The study, highlighting the curve of the joinery where all elements sit together
