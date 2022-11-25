Architectural designer Grey Shaeffer of Willa Work designed a petite backyard guesthouse at her Portland, Oregon, home for occasions when her mom comes to visit. The siding and decking are a fused bamboo product from Dasso XTR, in classic espresso.
The two new buildings create a courtyard-like feel in the small urban backyard.
Heather and Kevin Fritz’s first project as Fritz Tiny Homes was a 268-square-foot dwelling sided with standing-seam metal and wood-textured aluminum. "Metal siding assures a maintenance-free exterior regardless of exposure," says Kevin.
A second tiny house is set within an existing structure and contains a kitchen, dining area, and bathroom.
The two tiny homes were designed by CAST Architecture.
Moss-covered boulders at the base of Colorado Camelot tree house helped to inspire the design for the compact structure.