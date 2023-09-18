Inside an ESCAPE Home, panoramic windows flood the living room and kitchen with natural light, imbuing the room with added spaciousness.
Floor Plan of the Field Cabin by Serana
The steel-and-glass wrapped 300-square-foot tiny house that Fritz Tiny Homes designed for Refuge Bay Luxury Camping eco resort in Alberta, Canada, connects to its wooded landscape, providing a feeling of being outdoors while relaxing on the interior.
The bathroom suggests a sauna with its floor-to-ceiling teak planks and simple white fixtures and black fittings.
Vika Living officially began selling the Vika One models in September this year. "We have several million right now between letters of intent, deposits and contracts in the US alone,
Approached by clients who wanted to simplify their lifestyle and reconnect with the landscape, Phoenix-based Wendell Burnette Architects designed the Hidden Valley Desert House as a “long pavilion for living.”