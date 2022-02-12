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Collection by Jen Brown

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<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">After purchasing this 2,394-square-foot house in Oakland, California, owner Tiffin Groff undertook an extensive remodel that added contemporary touches inside and out, including black-framed Kolbe Ultra Series windows and doors for the exterior.</span>
After purchasing this 2,394-square-foot house in Oakland, California, owner Tiffin Groff undertook an extensive remodel that added contemporary touches inside and out, including black-framed Kolbe Ultra Series windows and doors for the exterior.
San Francisco–based Michael Hennessey Architecture paid homage to Eichler's affinity for open spaces by reconfiguring the living area on the upper floor and moving the kitchen to organically connect the rooms.
San Francisco–based Michael Hennessey Architecture paid homage to Eichler's affinity for open spaces by reconfiguring the living area on the upper floor and moving the kitchen to organically connect the rooms.
Jessica Helgerson Interior Design, with project manager and lead designer Emily Kudsen Leland at the helm, remade a Portland abode with a crisp paint palette: Benjamin Moore’s Wrought Iron for the cladding and Venetian Gold for the front door. The home was originally designed by Saul Zaik in Southwest Portland, complete with a wood-clad exterior, in 1956. As part of the renovation, landscape design was completed by Lilyvilla Gardens.
Jessica Helgerson Interior Design, with project manager and lead designer Emily Kudsen Leland at the helm, remade a Portland abode with a crisp paint palette: Benjamin Moore’s Wrought Iron for the cladding and Venetian Gold for the front door. The home was originally designed by Saul Zaik in Southwest Portland, complete with a wood-clad exterior, in 1956. As part of the renovation, landscape design was completed by Lilyvilla Gardens.
In a midcentury home in Victoria, Australia, an interior designer embraces color and a connection to the outdoors.
In a midcentury home in Victoria, Australia, an interior designer embraces color and a connection to the outdoors.
This single-family residence in Bloomfield, Michigan, known as the Treehaus, embodies the iconic style of midcentury modernism. Thanks to a thoughtful renovation, this rare dwelling has been restored to its original state of refined elegance.
This single-family residence in Bloomfield, Michigan, known as the Treehaus, embodies the iconic style of midcentury modernism. Thanks to a thoughtful renovation, this rare dwelling has been restored to its original state of refined elegance.
By removing walls, inserting new windows, and utilizing a lighter color palette, Mowery Marsh Architects give this historic home a modern, new look.
By removing walls, inserting new windows, and utilizing a lighter color palette, Mowery Marsh Architects give this historic home a modern, new look.
Designed to comfortably accommodate three to five employees, the 1,000-square-foot home office that Matt Fajkus Architecture has recently built beautifully complements an existing midcentury abode in Austin, Texas.
Designed to comfortably accommodate three to five employees, the 1,000-square-foot home office that Matt Fajkus Architecture has recently built beautifully complements an existing midcentury abode in Austin, Texas.
Generous overhangs and period lighting speak to the house's era while sliding glass doors create outdoor access.
Generous overhangs and period lighting speak to the house's era while sliding glass doors create outdoor access.
A Carrara marble counter and backsplash, concrete floors, a frameless mirror, and white cabinets keep the look seamless and consistent in the bathroom.
A Carrara marble counter and backsplash, concrete floors, a frameless mirror, and white cabinets keep the look seamless and consistent in the bathroom.
By removing walls, inserting new windows, and utilizing a lighter color palette, this historic home has been treated to a modern new look.
By removing walls, inserting new windows, and utilizing a lighter color palette, this historic home has been treated to a modern new look.
Starting with the front hall, the architects opened up the enclosed stairwell and utilized a lighter palette to bounce natural light around. White walls, concrete floors, and minimal trim produce a streamlined backdrop.
Starting with the front hall, the architects opened up the enclosed stairwell and utilized a lighter palette to bounce natural light around. White walls, concrete floors, and minimal trim produce a streamlined backdrop.
This 1950s Joseph Esherick home in Berkeley, California, has a T-shaped layout and Japanese-inspired shingling that’s typical of the buildings in this part of Berkeley.
This 1950s Joseph Esherick home in Berkeley, California, has a T-shaped layout and Japanese-inspired shingling that’s typical of the buildings in this part of Berkeley.