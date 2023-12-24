Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
m
Collection by Michele Osorio

Favorites

View 5 Photos
Solar panels facing the sunniest part of the home help heat its water and charge its electricity.
Solar panels facing the sunniest part of the home help heat its water and charge its electricity.
Shaw and the clients talked a lot about materials and how they would weather. “As Cor-Ten ages, it darkens to the color of the pine needs on the forest floor so the building will recede into the site,” Shaw says.
Shaw and the clients talked a lot about materials and how they would weather. “As Cor-Ten ages, it darkens to the color of the pine needs on the forest floor so the building will recede into the site,” Shaw says.
The hall workspace features a pegboard wall and a built-in bench with storage, in addition to open shelving. For the desk chair, Spot Lab refurbished and reupholstered a vintage chair that had been left on the street.
The hall workspace features a pegboard wall and a built-in bench with storage, in addition to open shelving. For the desk chair, Spot Lab refurbished and reupholstered a vintage chair that had been left on the street.