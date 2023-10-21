SubscribeSign In
t
Collection by Thomas Moyer

Favorites

View 16 Photos
Atop a ridge in the Santa Lucia Preserve, Halls Ridge Knoll guest house takes advantage of passive design opportunities in its temperate climate. Expansive windows provide natural lighting throughout, while a broad overhang shades interiors from the summer sun. Sliding doors and operable windows use the prevailing winds for natural ventilation, and provide expansive views of the surrounding mountain range.
Atop a ridge in the Santa Lucia Preserve, Halls Ridge Knoll guest house takes advantage of passive design opportunities in its temperate climate. Expansive windows provide natural lighting throughout, while a broad overhang shades interiors from the summer sun. Sliding doors and operable windows use the prevailing winds for natural ventilation, and provide expansive views of the surrounding mountain range.
Built as a live/work space for a sculptor, Indigo by Dutch practice Woonpioniers is an eco-friendly, prefabricated cabin with bent wooden walls.
Built as a live/work space for a sculptor, Indigo by Dutch practice Woonpioniers is an eco-friendly, prefabricated cabin with bent wooden walls.
CMV House in the evening.
CMV House in the evening.
The exteriors of the cabins are clad in Lunawood pine, and the roofs are covered in felt for a matte appearance.
The exteriors of the cabins are clad in Lunawood pine, and the roofs are covered in felt for a matte appearance.
The home is partly inspired by Pritzker Prize-winning Australian architect Glenn Murcutt's Arthur and Yvonne Boyd Education Centre. "It is a compound of rural retreat buildings with monastic-like sleeping quarters," says Yuan. "It was inspirational in thinking about the integration of structure with spatial organization."
The home is partly inspired by Pritzker Prize-winning Australian architect Glenn Murcutt's Arthur and Yvonne Boyd Education Centre. "It is a compound of rural retreat buildings with monastic-like sleeping quarters," says Yuan. "It was inspirational in thinking about the integration of structure with spatial organization."
The sloped metal roofs were designed to capture rain, which is used in the cabins.
The sloped metal roofs were designed to capture rain, which is used in the cabins.
The 1,000-square-foot contemporary structure overlooks a nearby lake through floor-to-ceiling windows.
The 1,000-square-foot contemporary structure overlooks a nearby lake through floor-to-ceiling windows.
The three-bedroom Iniö model from Pluspuu features floor-to-ceiling windows, a loft-like interior, a wraparound deck, and a gable outline reminiscent of a traditional log cabin.
The three-bedroom Iniö model from Pluspuu features floor-to-ceiling windows, a loft-like interior, a wraparound deck, and a gable outline reminiscent of a traditional log cabin.
Go Home by Go Logic is a design/build firm that designs and constructs modular homes that stand out in the crowd: they're both modern and contemporary, but still harken back to the traditional architecture of farms and barns in New England.
Go Home by Go Logic is a design/build firm that designs and constructs modular homes that stand out in the crowd: they're both modern and contemporary, but still harken back to the traditional architecture of farms and barns in New England.
We'll be continually working on the landscape, keeping it as natural as possible,
We'll be continually working on the landscape, keeping it as natural as possible,
The preserved grove of Redwoods is just past the house. “They loved the house that was there so much that, it was important to create something that wasn't trying to replace it, but would function for them in a different way,” says Boyer. Thus, this cabin reconnects the couple to the land, and gives them “that place of refuge” they need in nature.
The preserved grove of Redwoods is just past the house. “They loved the house that was there so much that, it was important to create something that wasn't trying to replace it, but would function for them in a different way,” says Boyer. Thus, this cabin reconnects the couple to the land, and gives them “that place of refuge” they need in nature.
“Metaphorically, the cabin’s exterior is like a cut log,” Lane says. “The black-stained Western red cedar is the bark, and the Douglas fir siding under cover is the exposed wood once the log has been cut.” Beyond the house and native sod gardens, a meadowscape blends into the mature pine forest at the lakefront. “We wanted a woodland garden quality,” landscape architect Soren deNiord says.
“Metaphorically, the cabin’s exterior is like a cut log,” Lane says. “The black-stained Western red cedar is the bark, and the Douglas fir siding under cover is the exposed wood once the log has been cut.” Beyond the house and native sod gardens, a meadowscape blends into the mature pine forest at the lakefront. “We wanted a woodland garden quality,” landscape architect Soren deNiord says.