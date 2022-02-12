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Collection by Pam Kerr

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Even the primary en suite features Marvin windows—a large picture beneath twooperating awnings, which frame lush tree views. The ebony finish complements the black, in-built fireplace and boldly juxtaposes the muted interior.
Even the primary en suite features Marvin windows—a large picture beneath twooperating awnings, which frame lush tree views. The ebony finish complements the black, in-built fireplace and boldly juxtaposes the muted interior.
The powder room has the aqua marine sink salvaged from the house’s previous iteration, paired with a Hang 1 Drop Mirror from Blu Dot and a vintage sconce.
The powder room has the aqua marine sink salvaged from the house’s previous iteration, paired with a Hang 1 Drop Mirror from Blu Dot and a vintage sconce.
"Echoing a profound architectural legacy, the Cascade House is poised to welcome its next custodian,
"Echoing a profound architectural legacy, the Cascade House is poised to welcome its next custodian,
A closer look at the sparkling curved pool awaiting in the backyard.
A closer look at the sparkling curved pool awaiting in the backyard.
52 Starboard Rock Rd in Vinalhaven, Maine, is currently listed for $1,795,000 by Joseph Sortwell of LandVest Real Estate.
52 Starboard Rock Rd in Vinalhaven, Maine, is currently listed for $1,795,000 by Joseph Sortwell of LandVest Real Estate.
The Butterfly House, located at 26320 Scenic Road in Carmel, California, is currently listed for $40,000,000 by Shelly Mitchell Lynch of Carmel Realty Company.
The Butterfly House, located at 26320 Scenic Road in Carmel, California, is currently listed for $40,000,000 by Shelly Mitchell Lynch of Carmel Realty Company.
Designed by award-winning Sant Architects, this four-bedroom vacation rental near Topanga elevates the concept of a mountain retreat to new heights—from its raw, concrete facade and hillside pool, to the Bauhaus-inspired interiors that feature expansive glass walls that overlook the Pacific Ocean. The clean, architectural lines are expressed using iron beams, concrete slabs, timber-panelled walls, and glass, and the sprawling, open-plan living area features a slide-away fireplace and enormous windows that seamlessly transition the property from cosy winter retreat to breezy summer getaway.
Designed by award-winning Sant Architects, this four-bedroom vacation rental near Topanga elevates the concept of a mountain retreat to new heights—from its raw, concrete facade and hillside pool, to the Bauhaus-inspired interiors that feature expansive glass walls that overlook the Pacific Ocean. The clean, architectural lines are expressed using iron beams, concrete slabs, timber-panelled walls, and glass, and the sprawling, open-plan living area features a slide-away fireplace and enormous windows that seamlessly transition the property from cosy winter retreat to breezy summer getaway.
Wrapped in windows, the open kitchen features all new appliances and custom cabinetry.
Wrapped in windows, the open kitchen features all new appliances and custom cabinetry.
A gorgeous piece could be lurking in a mislabeled eBay listing. Try your luck!
A gorgeous piece could be lurking in a mislabeled eBay listing. Try your luck!
The eco-friendly escape is powered by solar panels and a wind turbine—and it even includes a full bath.
The eco-friendly escape is powered by solar panels and a wind turbine—and it even includes a full bath.
These multifunctional marvels are a step above your average pull-out couch.
These multifunctional marvels are a step above your average pull-out couch.
The late Hollywood icon’s expansive coastal home is listed for $7,950,000.
The late Hollywood icon’s expansive coastal home is listed for $7,950,000.
The Jean Prouvé–designed prefab is tucked away in the backyard, set between two koi ponds.
The Jean Prouvé–designed prefab is tucked away in the backyard, set between two koi ponds.
In front, landscape architects Scatliff + Miller + Murray planted tall grasses on either side of the driveway to establish a prairie-like environment. East St. Paul, Manitoba Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
In front, landscape architects Scatliff + Miller + Murray planted tall grasses on either side of the driveway to establish a prairie-like environment. East St. Paul, Manitoba Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017

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